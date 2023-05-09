LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will consider a $339,920 professional services agreement with the nonprofit Community Coalition of the Antelope Valley to lead feasibility and financial studies required to plan, fund and build a fiber network for the City of Lancaster, as well as initiate the process of forming a cooperative corporation to operate the network.
The city received a $339,920 grant from the California Public Utilities Commission that will cover the cost of the agreement.
