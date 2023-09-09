LANCASTER — The public is invited to join the discussion as the Lancaster City Council reviews four final candidates to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former councilman Darrell Dorris.

Mayor R. Rex Parris completed an initial review of the six applicants for the open council seat. He narrowed the field down to four candidates — Irvine Carrillo, Rocio Castellanos, Derek Luna and Lauren Hughes-Leslie.

