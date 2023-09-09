LANCASTER — The public is invited to join the discussion as the Lancaster City Council reviews four final candidates to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former councilman Darrell Dorris.
Mayor R. Rex Parris completed an initial review of the six applicants for the open council seat. He narrowed the field down to four candidates — Irvine Carrillo, Rocio Castellanos, Derek Luna and Lauren Hughes-Leslie.
“These four individuals embody the spirit of Lancaster. Each one brings unique skills and perspectives that could contribute to shaping the future of our great city,” Parris said in a statement.
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
Carrillo is an architect with extensive experience in managing projects that involve various regulatory agencies, according to a brief biography.
He “is an advocate for creating opportunities for Lancaster’s residents,” the biography said.
Carrillo previously served on the Lancaster Architectural Design Committee and volunteered with the Antelope Valley Young Entrepreneurs Academy and Boys and Girls Club to demonstrate his commitment to community engagement.
Castellanos has spent more than a decade in public service in several key roles, including with the Antelope Valley Homeless Coalition. She also served as a director for the Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce.
She has been a “leader in shaping policies that directly benefit Lancaster, such as affordable housing initiatives and healthcare access programs,” her biography said.
Additionally, she has been recognized with several awards for her advocacy work. She is also an active member of various local non-profits, focusing on programs that uplift underserved communities, and has completed several leadership programs, according to her biography. Castellanos has a bachelor of science degree in sociology.
Luna is an educator by profession. He brings a strong background in community service and governance, according to his biography.
“With a master’s (degree) in education, he’s not just a teacher but an educational leader who’s deeply involved in curriculum planning and fostering academic success among his students,” the biography said.
His four years as a board member on the Santa Paula Unified School District, from 2018 to 2022, has shown him to be a leader in crisis, especially during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the biography said. It also said Luna is known for his open-door policy, inviting input from educators and parents alike. Beyond education, Luna says he is passionate about environmental stewardship, advocating for policies that encourage sustainable growth. He has been particularly involved in Lancaster’s local green initiatives, including tree-planting and community recycling programs.
Hughes-Leslie is a native of the Antelope Valley.
“Lauren brings a distinguished background in leadership and public service to her aspiration of serving the city of Lancaster,” her biography said.
Hughes-Leslie is a graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point and excelled in various roles as a commissioned officer in the US Army. With an educational background in systems engineering and law, Hughes-Leslie’s multifaceted experience offers a rich perspective to the council.
“She actively contributes to civic leadership as the alternate director to Supervisor Kathryn Barger on the Southern California Railroad Authority (Metrolink) board of directors,” the biography said.
On Feb. 14, she was appointed deputy mayor for Lancaster by the City Council.
“Lauren’s blend of military discipline, analytical skills, and civic engagement equips her to make impactful decisions that benefit the community,” the biography said. “Her commitment to excellence positions her as an outstanding candidate for city council service. Lauren is also a proud wife and mother of two school-aged children.”
The City Council plans to discuss and review these candidates on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if the council will make an appointment on Tuesday or at a subsequent meeting.
The public is invited to participate in the decision-making process, the city said.
“We encourage the public to get to know these candidates. It’s an opportunity for community members to engage in dialogue and share their perspectives,” Parris said.
