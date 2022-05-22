PALMDALE — Palmdale is considering a Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget with decreased spending and increased revenues, resulting in a surplus that planners would like to see used to increase the city’s reserves in order to hold it over during an economic crisis.
The City Council, on Wednesday, considered a draft budget for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.
In terms of citywide revenues and spending — which includes restricted funds, capital improvement and other items that may include multi-year projects — the proposed 2022-2023 budget forecasts an $18.3 million surplus, with an ending balance of $194.3 million, according to the presentation by Finance Director Janelle Samson.
Instead of the 20% reserve required by city policy, the finance staff is proposing a 30% reserve, this year, based on current economic trends, she said.
“We’re not proposing to adjust the policy at this point, but we are striving to meet the 30% reserve,” she said. The city has required a 30% reserve in the past.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer said one factor in lowering the reserve before was complaints from residents about paying taxes, only to have the funds set aside and not spent on services.
“We need to have a rainy day fund, but I don’t know that we need it for 40 days and 40 nights of flood,” he said.
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt argued the money is necessary to ensure the city can continue operating in an economic downturn when revenues are cut off.
“It’s not really a slush fund,” she said.
“There’s a lot of storm clouds on the economic horizon,” Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa said, citing rising inflation, interest rates and other emerging problems. “We can’t assume that things are going to remain the same in terms of revenues and so on. I think it’s safe and appropriate to maintain a good reserve fund.”
In terms of the General Fund, which supports the bulk of the city’s day-to-day functions, the proposed budget forecasts revenues of $103 million and expenditures of nearly $96 million. This represents a 12% increase in revenues, or about $11 million, and a 2% decrease in spending, or about $2.4 million, Samson said.
The increased revenue includes a forecast 3% increase in property taxes and 5% increase in sales taxes. “Those are a huge portion of this budget,” Samson said.
Additionally, a $347,000 increase in charges for services is a result of returning Parks and Recreation programs and increased processing and planning fees.
The largest factor in the increased revenue, however, is the projected sale of city-owned property for approximately $9.7 million, Samson said.
On the expenditure side, salaries and benefits each are budgeted to increase about 10%, she said. This includes a 2% cost of living and 1% wage increase across the board, as well as deferred compensation benefits. These were all items approved in the two-year budget approved, last year.
The proposed budget also includes a request for 19 additional employee positions, “to maintain and enhance certain services,” according to the staff report. This includes converting two part-time positions to full-time and three new part-time positions.
Operational expenses are budgeted at $11.2 million, “a pretty dramatic spike” of about 17% over the previous year, due to inflation, Samson said.
The city’s contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is expected to increase by 5.5%, although portions of the contract cost are being covered by multiple sources, including Measure AV and American Rescue Plan Act funds, to lessen the impact on the General Fund.
Overall, the city’s contracts with Los Angeles County, which includes Animal Care and Control, make up about 25% of the 2022-2023 General Fund budget, Samson said, down from about 30% a couple years ago.
This is due to shifting some of the contract costs to Measure AV, as well as about $4.5 million shifted to ARPA funds this year.
The Capital Improvement Plan budget for 2022-2023 is less than the prior year, decreasing from $163.2 million to $93.7 million. The revenues for this portion of the budget come from a variety of sources, including grants and transportation funding. Between the differing funding sources and multi-projects, this budget can vary from year to year.
