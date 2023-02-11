PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday will consider awarding a $17.5 million construction contract to build out the remaining 12 acres of Yellen Park.
The project, the second phase of the park, which opened in 2018 at 50th Street East and Avenue S, will include a community building, additional restrooms, an additional playground for children ages 2 to 5, picnic areas, a multi-use field and futsal courts. It will also feature additional lighting along walkways, drought-tolerant landscaping and natural grass and artificial turf areas, according to the staff report.
Staff recommends the Council award the contract to Santa Clarita-based R.C. Becker and Son, which submitted the lower of two responsive bids for the project.
The construction bid included two items that could be held off for construction for now to save money and could be easily constructed at a later time.
These include not installing eight light poles around the futsal courts but installing the underground electrical system to support them and not installing four of the 11 futsal courts and their associated features (benches, striping, nets).
The area for the four future courts could be a passive play area for the time being, according to the staff report.
Removing these two items will save $1.3 million from the R.C. Becker and Sons proposal, bringing the cost to $17.5 million, down from $18.8 million.
Additional costs for the project will bring the total to $21.2 million overall, according to the staff report.
Funding for Yellen Park Phase II will come from existing park development and other funds for a total of $16.2 million. Additionally, $5 million from Measure AV — the city’s sales tax — will be budgeted in the 2023-2024 fiscal year to cover the remainder.
The Yellen Park Phase II was designed and developed as part of a citywide parks improvement program that began in 2019.
The City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m., in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway.
