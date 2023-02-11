Yellen Park

The City Council on Wednesday will consider awarding a construction contract for the build-out of the remaining 12 acres of Yellen Park, at 50th Street East and Avenue S.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday will consider awarding a $17.5 million construction contract to build out the remaining 12 acres of Yellen Park.

The project, the second phase of the park, which opened in 2018 at 50th Street East and Avenue S, will include a community building, additional restrooms, an additional playground for children ages 2 to 5, picnic areas, a multi-use field and futsal courts. It will also feature additional lighting along walkways, drought-tolerant landscaping and natural grass and artificial turf areas, according to the staff report.

