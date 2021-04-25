PALMDALE — The public is invited to participate in an interactive, online presentation for the Avenue Q Complete Streets Project.
The City of Palmdale is hosting the presentation with City staff and the project team on Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.
“Public participation is vital to help us come up with the right designs and solutions for a multimodal corridor plan that will improve walking and biking conditions for all ages and abilities, as well as enhance the comfort and safety of active transportation in high desert weather,” Steve Hofbauer said.
Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said the project will also develop recommendations for land use and zoning along Avenue Q to be implemented with the City’s General Plan Update.
“Avenue Q is an important east-west connection for Palmdale and is anticipated to link the City’s major destinations and activity centers,” she said.
Residents are also encouraged to participate in an online survey to help provide guidelines for the Avenue Q Corridor study, a plan that will analyze and prepare for multi-modal access to the future high speed rail station along the Avenue Q corridor from 20th Street East to Sierra Highway.
“We need community feedback to help us reimagine Avenue Q as a main street comfortable for everyone, no matter how they choose to travel,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said. “Please take a few moments to fill out the online survey and plan on joining us for this important presentation.”
The Avenue Q Corridor study is funded from a $250,000 grant provided through Southern California Association of Governments. The funding is provided through SCAG’s Sustainable Communities Program for Regional Corridors. City staff will work with consultants from Toole Design to gather input from the community to draft the plan, which is anticipated to be completed in early 2022.
The registration link is available on the project website at www.AvenueQCorridor.com or at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_prHOztpgTJqjrGMuDuSNrA
Additionally, the live presentation audio will be available for listening only by dialing 1-669-900-6833, webinar ID is 975-2220-1151 and passcode is 5851. To hear the presentation in Spanish, call 1-408-650-3123 with access code 426-369-749. Comments and questions can be submitted via text message for those who participate by phone by texting 1-661-241-8994 during the meeting.
Simultaneous translation of the meeting will be provided in Spanish. Requests for ASL and other languages will be accommodated if made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date.
The survey for the corridor study is available at www.AvenueQCorridor.com and will be available through May 9.
For details, contact Clarence “Skip” Smith at clsmith@cityofpalmdale.org or 661-267-5207.
