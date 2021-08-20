LANCASTER — The Lancaster Homeless Impact Commission met for the first time in approximately 18 months to renew its mission and vision and review the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been so long since we’ve been here, we need some regrouping and a recap and refocus on getting back in the driver’s seat moving forward,” Termeer said at the Thursday morning meeting.
The seven-member commission has two new members — Carol Crabson and Denise Latanzi. Returning commissioners are Chair Donna Termeer, Nigel Holly and Fran Sereseres.
The Homeless Impact Commission is Latanzi’s third city commission. She previously served on the Healthy Communities and Tapestry commissions.
“This is where I’ve always wanted to be since this commission was formed,” Latanzi said. “I’m especially happy to come on now, really super proud of my City and what the City has done.”
Crabson agreed.
“I echo what Denise said about the City of Lancaster and the amazing projects that have been happening through this pandemic and prior to it, knowing that there is so more that we will be doing,” said Crabson, who is CEO of Valley Oasis.
“My job here is to do the best I can and I do what I can for everyone and I’m happy to be back,” Sereseres said.
The commission’s mission is to be an effective, influential and accountable leadership structure that promotes and supports a thriving community through responsive, intentional and adaptable solutions for housed and the unhoused, said Melissa Varela, manager of community services, during a presentation at the Thursday morning meeting.
The commission’s vision is to positively impact the quality of life for all members of the community through an integrated and intentional approach to addressing homelessness.
“Our goals include partnership and collaboration, engagement and information, regional alignment and community impact,” Varela said.
Through partnership and collaboration, the commission will encourage the continuation and creation of cooperation between governmental entities, nonprofits, the faith community and service providers for the benefit of maximizing opportunities and resources available.
“The partnership and collaboration goal is complimented by enhanced by community engagement,” Varela said.
For example, the commission will inform the community of the many programs, services and facilities available, as well as encourage community involvement and participation to serve as a voice and sounding Board in its advisory capacity and work to increase the support of homeless efforts.
“The commission respectfully encourages the community to take action participate and support city and regional efforts,” Varela said.
In regard to the regional alignment goal, the commission seeks to collaborate on a regional level by supporting coordinating efforts to address and effect homelessness in the Antelope Valley.
Lancaster’s COVID-19 response efforts included 64,000 meals served through Feed the Need. The City also hosted a milk drive in partnership with the US Department of Agriculture.
The City also launched the first of three “A Place in Time” homes in partnership with Antelope Valley College and Antelope Valley Partners for Health to provide supportive housing for AV College students experiencing homelessness.
“Many businesses such as Sassy Bird stepped up and provided weekly meals to Kensington Campus residents totaling 1,200 meals,” Varela said. “And when I say weekly, it was weekly. They drove to Kensington Campus weekly, delivered the food and served the food.”
The City also secured more than 500 emergency response meals at the outset of the pandemic for the 24-hour Los Angeles County High Desert Multi-Ambulatory Care Center emergency shelter on Avenue I and 60th Street West.
“We look forward to our continued partnership with the community and the commissions and connecting with many more vulnerable residents here in Lancaster,” Varela said.
