CALIFORNIA CITY — The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission has been tasked with evaluating what would be required to restore an arched bridge and waterfall in Central Park, which were once widely viewed attractions, but have fallen into disrepair for many years.
Both are on the south side of the park, near what is now known as Scout Island. It’s named for the building that is used by Boy and Girl Scout troops.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff prompted discussion of the features, suggesting the city should solicit proposals for their repair and calling their current state “a blight on the community.”
“It’s been in California City’s history for a long time,” he said of restoring the features. “It’s just a part of California City.”
The 40-foot waterfall was a source of pride in the community and was once featured prominently in advertisements for Cal City, in the early years.
In addition to providing a focal point, it served to aerate the Central Park lake. Today, the city has other pumps that aerate the water, which is recycled from its wastewater treatment plant.
The bridge once provided access from the island to the rest of Central Park. At one time, the island was home to the city’s sports arena, but that structure burned down, more than a decade ago. The Bob Parker Scout Lodge was constructed on the former sports arena site.
Representatives of the local scout troops said the bridge is a safety concern that hampers their use of the site.
As Councilmember Jim Creighton pointed out, the extent of the problem is not clear. It is believed the bridge was condemned and that the water pumps on the waterfall need extensive repair.
“To find the scope of the project ... is the first step,” Parks and Recreation Commissioner Duane Vasquez said.
Among the issues to consider is the Americans with Disabilities requirements for the bridge, he said, and the purpose of both features.
“The bridge and the waterfall are aesthetics, primarily,” not functional and, at this point, difficult to even see given how trees have grown, Vasquez said.
The Parks and Recreation Commission is already planning to look at the bridge and waterfall, starting next month, as part of its development of a five-year plan, Parks and Recreation Supervisor Theresa Oaks said.
“It’s going to need more than just good ideas and well wishes to get it fixed,” she said.
The plan will help prioritize for funding the various Capital projects that will be included.
“To be able to get everything done, we have to (do) it slowly, so we can do it with excellence,” Oaks said.
“I think this is the perfect thing to send to the Parks (Commission),” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said, as it looks at the parks, as a whole.
Kulikoff initially argued that the Commission has not acted on other items referred to it and he feared this would die there, as well, but eventually agreed it was the place to start.
