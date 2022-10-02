Central Park repairs

California City’s Parks and Recreation Commission will study potential repairs to the now-closed arched bridge and long-dormant waterfall in Central Park, two features that once helped define the park and sell the city.

 Photo courtesy of Kelly Kulikoff

CALIFORNIA CITY — The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission has been tasked with evaluating what would be required to restore an arched bridge and waterfall in Central Park, which were once widely viewed attractions, but have fallen into disrepair for many years.

Both are on the south side of the park, near what is now known as Scout Island. It’s named for the building that is used by Boy and Girl Scout troops.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.