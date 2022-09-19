PALMDALE — It was a beautiful day, Saturday, for a build party at the work-in-progress Veterans Enriched Neighborhood, on Division Street near Avenue R, in Palmdale.
The day was made even better with the presentation of $800,000 from the city of Palmdale to Homes 4 Families, the nonprofit organization behind the project, which will one day include 56 homes available for purchase for veterans through CalVet.
So far, 16 families are at home in the tidy duplexes, with another six homes in progress and foundations going in for the next eight.
The city’s latest contribution is from funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act, for which staff found a means for the veterans housing project to qualify.
The neighborhood has been in progress, since 2019, but work slowed significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when build days such as Saturday became impossible and donations slowed, Homes 4 Families Board member Eric Steinhauer said.
“I’m eternally grateful for this,” he said, noting the funds are the equivalent of construction of eight houses. “That’s an awesome contribution for which we’re extremely grateful.”
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt said the project is one especially close to her heart. Her father, uncle and grandmother lived in Rodger Young Village, a collection of hundreds of Quonset huts erected in Griffith Park to house veterans returning from World War II.
“It was basically a tin can,” she said of the living quarters. “That’s why I do this. I know personally the way that vets had to live.”
On Saturday, dozens of volunteers took part in the Rainbow Build, a day to recognize the LGBTQ community.
“Our Veterans Enriched Neighborhood is about supporting each other, no matter what our backgrounds or differences,” Homes 4 Families CEO and President Donna Deutchman said. “It’s about supporting each other toward a powerful future in which we all matter, we all rise and we all succeed.”
Future resident Cecilia Evans was among those working, on Saturday, contributing the required “sweat equity” to the project. She proudly pointed out her house, one of those in progress, which she planned to help frame the interior walls.
“It means home ownership,” she said of the project for herself and her husband, a Navy veteran. “We already know our neighbors before we move in; that’s the best part.
“I just can’t wait to move in,” she said.
Some volunteers worked under subcontractor David Salais of WesLar Framing to frame out walls inside the kitchens of the three duplexes under construction.
“It’s a real simple wall, so it’s a good place to learn,” he said.
Volunteers hand-hammered studs to the frame, then raised it in place. They also secured the roof trusses with metal ties.
“That’ll keep them busy for the rest of the day,” Salais said.
Throughout this project, he has taken on the role of teacher for many of the volunteers who come to help without construction experience.
“I was very impressed. They stuck with it,” he said of his volunteer students. “That’s not easy to do, especially if you come from a different work environment.”
Other volunteers, on Saturday, were tasked with landscaping the exterior of the neighborhood, along Division Street; installing irrigation and creating a swale for flood control.
Katherine Letterman has been volunteering on the project since its inception, as a member of the Bombshell Bettys, a charitable organization supporting veterans.
“It feels good to be out in your community and doing good with others,” she said.
Among the many varied tasks Letterman has completed at the project is a memorial, set in a park-like area, to Vets 4 Veterans founders and best friends, Jack Woolbert and Tom Hilzendeger.
“That’s really near and dear to my heart,” she said.
