LANCASTER — April is National Donate Life Month, an opportunity to raise awareness about organ donation, encourage people to register to donate organs, eyes and tissue and to honor those who have saved the lives of others through organ donation.
Each year, Antelope Valley Medical Center carries out its own awareness campaign during April, including flying the green-and-blue “Donate Life” flag in front of the facility all month long.
On Friday, officials will join with representatives of OneLegacy, the organ and tissue recovery organization serving the seven-county greater Los Angeles area, to mark Donate Life Month with a flag-raising ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., near the flag poles at the main entrance of Antelope Valley Medical Center, 1600 West Ave. J.
More than 20,000 people in California are on waiting lists for organ transplant, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services. Even though the number of organ donors has increased by about a third over the past five years, the need for donors remains immense, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.
“Nationally, 17 people die, each day, while waiting for a life-saving organ donation; however, it doesn’t need to be this way,” Antelope Valley Medical Center CEO Edward Mirzabegian said. “Our hope is that our hospital’s participation gives many more people a second chance at life.”
Becoming a donor is easy, and registration is available through the Department of Motor Vehicles or by visiting www.OneLegacy.org/Register
A single donor can save the lives of up to eight people and improve the lives of as many as 75 more by donating their corneas and tissue.
The flag-raising ceremony is one way the Antelope Valley Medical Center will support National Donate Life Month. In addition, employees will wear blue and green — the colors of the Donate Life campaign — on April 22 to call attention to the need for and power of donation and encourage registration. Members of the community are invited to participate by wearing the colors that day, as well.
Additionally, the center will hold Blue and Green Spirit Week, on April 16 through April 22, with a series of activities.
