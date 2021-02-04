PALMDALE — The City proclaimed February as national Black History Month to honor and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments and lasting impact of the country’s great African-American leaders and citizens.
A proclamation was presented and read at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
“Whereas in this national celebration we applaud the transformational contributions of the African-American community, which has overcome tremendous adversity to build lasting change for generations to come,” the proclamation said.
The national theme for the observance of Black History Month is The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.
“And whereas this month we celebrate the cultural heritage, diverse contributions, and unbreakable spirit of African Americans through bravery, perseverance, faith and resolve often in the face of incredible prejudice and hardship,” the proclamation said.
Copies of the proclamation were presented to Rev. V. Jesse Smith, senior pastor of The Way Center of Truth Inc., and Shunnon Thomas, president of the NAACP Antelope Valley Branch.
“People throughout this city are inspirations. We find inspiration and motivation everywhere we go. So thanks again, I appreciate it,” Thomas said.
Smith accepted the proclamation on behalf of his church and the Black Lives Matter movement.
“So many people who prostrated their bodies and their selves in Lancaster and in Palmdale during the demonstrations in the spirit of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, so many lives have been sacrificed because of this struggle,” Smith said.
Smith added he also accepted the proclamation on behalf of the countless individuals who did not appear on the news or in the newspapers.
“You may not have been acknowledged in the press or on television but I want you to know this City Council acknowledges the work that you have down and I appreciate the City of Palmdale stepping up to the plate and acknowledging Black History Month,” Smith said.
“We are very proud and fortunate to have the opportunity to work closely with many groups, organizations, and individuals in the African-American community to make Palmdale a more welcoming and inclusive place to live, work, and play,” Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said in a statement.
Councilmember Richard Loa cited the City’s partnership with the AV Black Chamber of Commerce as an important one.
“We collaborate with them to provide programs and training to they help local black-owned and -operated businesses succeed and grow which makes our local economy stronger,” he said
Added Councilmember Juan Carrillo: “Celebrating the cultural heritage and many contributions of African Americans both nationally and locally not only spotlights Palmdale’s diversity, but it makes us a richer, deeper community as well.”
Councilman Austin Biship pointed to the Palmdale City Library’s hosting of an “African American Heroes” essay writing contest for young adults in sixth through 12th grades in celebration of African-American history month.
“We look forward to reading some great essays from our youth,” he said.
The essay writing contest theme is “Who is your favorite African American hero and how has she or he influenced your life?” There is no entry fee to participate. The submission form is available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library. Essays should be submitted via email to pcl@cityofpalmdale.org by 5 p.m. Feb. 20. There will be two categories for submissions: sixth through eighth grade, and ninth through 12th grade. Prizes will be awarded for the top three submissions in each category. For details on the essay contest, call the library at 661/267-5600 or email pcl@cityofpalmdale.org.
“During National African American History Month, we honor the extraordinary contributions made by African Americans throughout the history of our Republic, often in the face of incredible prejudice and hardship, and we renew our commitment to building relationships and further developing an inclusive community with liberty and justice for all,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said.
