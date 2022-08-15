Palmdale anniversary

Palmdale is celebrating its 60th birthday, this month, and residents may sign a “birthday card” banner at various city events leading up to the birthday party, on Aug. 25, at Domenic Massari Park.

 Photo courtesy of city of Palmdale

PALMDALE — Palmdale become the Antelope Valley’s first incorporated city, on Aug. 24, 1962.

The city has grown significantly since then, from two square miles and a little more than 7,000 residents to 106 square miles, and a thriving population of nearly 170,000 people.

