PALMDALE — Palmdale become the Antelope Valley’s first incorporated city, on Aug. 24, 1962.
The city has grown significantly since then, from two square miles and a little more than 7,000 residents to 106 square miles, and a thriving population of nearly 170,000 people.
To celebrate its 60th birthday, Palmdale is hosting a celebration, on Aug. 25, at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East.
The birthday party will be part of the final Music in the Park event of the summer, complete with special treats, activities, photo opportunities, giveaways and, of course, a birthday cake and the singing of “Happy Birthday.”
The party begins at 5 p.m., with the cake cutting ceremony set for 5:30 p.m. Music in the Park continues to 7:30 p.m.
At city events leading up to the birthday party, residents may sign a“birthday card” to the city, a giant banner that has already been making the rounds, this month, at events such as Palmdale Amphitheater’s movie nights and Music in the Park.
“We have so much to celebrate for Palmdale’s 60th birthday, and I hope our entire community will join us,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “We will have some special commemorative items, so you can show your Palmdale pride.”
At the free Aug. 25 Music in the Park, classic rock entertainment will be provided by Midnite Crisis, performing following the cake-cutting ceremony.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase from food trucks. Guests may bring their own food, blankets, and lawn chairs. No alcohol is allowed in the parks.
The setting is fitting for the city’s birthday party. Park namesake Domenic Massari was one of Palmdale’s “50 Grand Men,” local businessmen and community leaders who each donated $100 toward the incorporation effort. He also served as one of the city’s early mayors.
