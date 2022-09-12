Michael Rives

RIVES

LANCASTER — A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied the City of Lancaster’s request for attorneys’ fees in the city’s successful lawsuit to remove Michael Rives from the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors but did award costs.

The city sought approximately $136,599 in attorneys’ fees for 443.2 hours of works between City Attorney Allison Burns and three others. It also sought approximately $2,008 in court costs.

