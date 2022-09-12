LANCASTER — A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied the City of Lancaster’s request for attorneys’ fees in the city’s successful lawsuit to remove Michael Rives from the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors but did award costs.
The city sought approximately $136,599 in attorneys’ fees for 443.2 hours of works between City Attorney Allison Burns and three others. It also sought approximately $2,008 in court costs.
“I thank the Court for its decision,” Rives wrote in an email. “I hope this concludes the lawsuit. I am a stronger person and a better person since going through this ordeal. I am equipped to serve the people even better now.”
A hearing on the city’s motion for attorneys’ fees was held, Sept. 8, before Superior Court Judge James C. Chalfant.
According to Chalfant’s ruling, there is nothing in state law that permits a public entity to recover attorneys’ fees from a former or current public official.
“The party against whom fees are awarded must be another public entity,” Chalfant wrote.
It was not immediately clear if that means the city could recover attorneys’ fees from the AV Healthcare District, which supported the city’s effort to remove Rives from the Board. The city sued Rives individually and in his now-former capacity as a member of the Healthcare Board.
“This motion (is) against Rives in his individual capacity, and section 1021.5 does not permit the City to collect attorneys’ fees from him,” Chalfant wrote in the court filing.
He added: “It appears that the City is relying on the judgment signed by the court which purports to award it attorneys’ fees and costs. It should be noted that the court signed this judgment as presented by the city on May 16, 2022, because Rives failed to object to it. This fact does not mean the city is entitled to attorneys’ fees, however, where the law does not permit it. The judgment is ordered amended to delete an award of attorneys’ fees.”
Chalfant added the city is entitled to recover costs.
“The city filed a memorandum of costs, which was not challenged by Rives,” Chalfant wrote. “Therefore, it is entitled to its $2008.87 in costs as a matter of law without further action from the court.”
The lawsuit was filed about eight months after Rives was elected to the Healthcare District Board of Directors and the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees, on Nov. 3, 2020. Rives was sworn in to the Healthcare District Board, on Dec. 8, 2020, and the AV Community College District Board, on Dec. 11, 2020.
On Dec. 18, 2020, the City of Lancaster sent Rives a letter, signed by Mayor R. Rex Parris, asking him to resign or face legal action due to the incompatibility of the offices and the potential for a sufficient clash of duties and loyalties. Rives declined.
On July 15, 2021, California Attorney General Rob Bonta granted the city’s request for a quo warranto action against Rives due to the incompatible offices.
Rives had another chance to resign or take a leave of absence, last July, after the city received authorization to file the complaint in quo warranto. Rives declined. The city served Rives with its complaint, on July 28, 2021.
Chalfant granted the city’s quo warranto, on April 19.
The judgment states that the forfeiture of his seat on the AV Healthcare District Board was Dec. 11, 2020, the same day he took the oath of office for the AV Community College District Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.