PALMDALE — The City will be able to process permit applications for the take of western Joshua trees under specific circumstances.
The California Fish and Game Commission voted to list the western Joshua tree as a candidate species under the California Endangered Species Act for one year as officials look at how best to protect the plant from climate change and industrial development. During that year it will be illegal to cut down, damage, or remove a Joshua tree without a permit to do so.
Palmdale will be able to issue permits for the take of dead Joshua trees and for projects such as single-family home additions, accessory structures, patios, and pools, Carlene Saxton. Acting Director of Economic and Community Development, said during a presentation at the Dec. 15 City Council meeting.
“These projects are able to be processed over the counter here at the city vs having our residents and our small contractors have to go through the cumbersome process of getting the application through the state,” Saxton said.
The California Fish and Game Commission unanimously approved Palmdale’s special order at its Dec. 10 meeting.
A dead tree can be removed only if it is within 30 feet of a structure.
Councilman Richard Loa clarified that a project means a single-family unit, not the entire development.
“What’s interesting about this is if someone comes in with a proposal to build an apartment complex, there’s no limit on the number of Joshua trees that could be taken; is that correct,” Loa said.
Sexton clarified there is no limit for any project technically but rests on whether the city staff can process the permit, or if it would have to go through the state.
“An apartment complex that wanted to remove 50 Joshua trees, they would have to coordinate that permit through the state. If a single-family homeowner wanted to develop a new home or a patio and was going to remove up to 10 trees, they would receive that permit through the city,” Sexton said.
The city has had a successful Joshua tree relocation program for years with more than 95% survival rate.
“I’m very happy that we were able to accommodate this,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
The City Council unanimously approved an urgency ordinance amending municipal code to require compliance with the California Endangered Species Act.
“This has been a big one because it’s going to change the way we develop here in Palmdale,” Councilman Austin Bishop said. “We still have a lot of open land and it’s going to be important that the city has a little bit more control on how that happens.”
