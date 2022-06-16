LANCASTER — The city will purchase Antelope Valley Union High School District’s former administrative offices on Sierra Highway for approximately $1.75 million, the property’s appraised value.
The City plans to use the 29,623 square-foot building, at 44811 Sierra Highway, as a future office to expand its public safety efforts with the hybrid policing model. The property is close to the Lancaster Sheriff Station and a few blocks away from City Hall, which makes the purchase of the property “a logical decision,” according to a staff report.
The City Council approved the purchase in a 4-0 vote at its Tuesday meeting, with Mayor R. Rex Parris absent.
“With the City Hall renovation underway, the need for supplemental office space has become clear,” the report said. “In addition, the extra square footage will be used for the storage of materials for the Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Community Services Department.”
AV Union High School District purchased its former headquarters from the city. The building was dedicated in 1985. The District’s Board of Education approved the surplus property for sale at its April 20 meeting.
