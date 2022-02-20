LANCASTER — Lancaster’s maintenance yard will get some extra security under an amendment to the security services agreement unanimously approved by the City Council at the Feb. 8 meeting.
The City Council previously approved an agreement for maintenance yard security services with ACME Asset Protection Services in January 2020 for a not-to-exceed amount of $121,921. Due to an increased need for security, the amendment increases the not-to-exceed amount to $186,048.
The amendment extends the agreement through Jan. 30, 2023.
Security services are used to patrol the parking lot and yard, which is on West Avenue H and Seventh Street West, during off-work hours and used to patrol during work hours in the parking lot only, according to a staff report.
