PALMDALE — Five homeowners who live on a cul-de-sac near Joshua Hills Elementary School believe flooding damage to their homes from last week’s Tropical Storm Hilary was allegedly caused by the City of Palmdale.
Palmdale received more than five inches of rain in one day from the storm, or what it usually receives in one year.
The street, Bernadin Drive, has railroad tracks at the end of it. There is a large retaining wall with a drainage channel attached to the wall. The train tracks are next to another drainage pit near the tracks.
“That pit overflowed and started draining over onto the train tracks, and then that overwhelmed the drainage canal that’s attached to the wall,” homeowner Michael Ahumada said. “The wall gave way and it let go like a six-foot wall of water that came at the houses here.”
Ahumada said he and two other homeowners went to city hall last week for help. He was directed to different departments.
“Basically they’re saying none of it’s our fault,” he said.
Ahumada was able to move some items to protect his house because he was home during the storm. His house was damaged in the kitchen, living room and one of the bedrooms. One of the homes has four feet of mud in the backyard and four feet of water in the house. Another house was completely flooded. The fourth house got water damage similar to Ahumada’s house. The fifth house had a block wall on the back side of the property that held the water in, flooding the house.
Ahumada has lived in his house for about two years. He says one neighbor has lived in there for about 15 years. None of the homeowners has flood insurance. More than a week after the storm, all of the neighbors are having mold issues.
City officials in an email response said they are “actively assessing the impacts incurred due to Tropical Storm Hilary and is formulating suitable action plans.”
“The city remains committed to working with homeowners to address storm-related damages as appropriate,” the city said in an email. “We urge property owners to document any damages they have experienced and to contact their respective private insurance agencies.”
Additionally, in order for the city to aid in accurately documenting the extent of damage citywide, officials requested all affected property owners report their observations 24/7 by calling 661-267-5338 or online at www.cityofpalmdaleca.gov/report and select the Maintenance Issues button.
“The city is actively collaborating with impacted property owners and will continue these efforts,” the city said.
