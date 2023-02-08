PALMDALE — Two of the Palmdale Water District’s biggest water users, the City of Palmdale and the Antelope Valley Union High School District, are also its biggest water savers of 2022.
Both entities surpassed the mandatory 20% water use reduction for the year, District officials announced, on Monday.
The city reduced its water use by 22%, when compared to the 2020 baseline, using 359 acre-feet of water, in 2022, compared to 460 acre-feet, two years earlier.
AVUHSD reduced its use by 21%, from 350 acre-feet, in 2020, to 276 acre-feet, last year.
An acre-foot of water is equal to about 326,000 gallons.
Combined, the two entities saved enough water to serve about 300 Palmdale households with four people, for one year, according to PWD officials.
“We would like to recognize and thank the city of Palmdale and the high school district for their cooperation and commitment to conserving water to help the community,” PWD Board President Don Wilson said in a news release announcing the savings. “They responded to our call for conservation and truly made an impact.”
In response to historic drought conditions, in April 2022, PWD required customers to reduce their water use by 20%, compared to their 2020 usage. The mandatory water conservation measure is expected to remain in place until May, unless otherwise changed by the Board.
The mandatory restrictions followed voluntary customer cutbacks of 15%, requested, in April 2021, by PWD of its customers.
The biggest impact of the mandatory restrictions is on outdoor use, which accounts for about 50% of household water use in the District.
The city and the high school district focused much of their conservation efforts on outdoor water use.
Palmdale Park Superintendent Steven J. Montenegro said that trained Public Works maintenance staff applied lessons learned during previous drought cycles to manage the impact on the city’s urban forest.
“Collaboration with PWD has been exemplary,” Palmdale Landscape Superintendent Paul Wood said. “We are committed to using water wisely and remain proactive in irrigation management. The team surveyed sites and reduced programs to meet the guidelines. We utilized central control to manage irrigation systems, adjusting programs based on daily weather data and recognizing excessive flow when there is a failure, ensuring repairs happen promptly. We are encouraged and very pleased to have met the reduction requirements.”
Likewise, the AVUHSD maintenance and other departments surveyed facilities for water conservation opportunities. This included irrigation leak repairs, reducing watering days and times according to PWD guidelines and removing turf to save water.
“We recognize that community members are more likely to buy into PWD’s water conservation plan if they see leaders like AVUHSD leading by example,” AVUHSD Director of Maintenance Scott Fish said. “We set a goal to meet water reduction requirements while maintaining safe athletic fields and minimizing adverse curb appeal. We met our goal and are pleased that we were able to meet Palmdale Water’s goals as well.”
PWD Resource and Analytics Supervisor Claudia Bolanos said the city and school district were very receptive to working together to find ways to cut back water usage. She meets regularly with their representatives and monthly water usage reports are sent to keep them informed.
Because of the meetings and collaboration, PWD began offering commercial rebates, including ones for landscape conversion, weather-based irrigation controllers and moisture retaining soil additives. The city and the school district have taken advantage of the rebates.
“The city and AVUHSD are doing an awesome job of conserving water,” Bolanos said. “We will continue working together to find ways to save. Conservation needs to continue no matter how much rain we get. It really is the way of life now.”
