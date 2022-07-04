LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will work with AV EDGE (Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise) on regional economic development initiatives under a Memorandum of Understanding valued up to $650,000 over three fiscal years, through June 2025.
AV EDGE was formed when the Antelope Valley Board of Trade and Greater Antelope Valley Economic Alliance merged, in 2019.
“Since its inception, the organization has been a key strategic partner in advancing economic development initiatives for the Lancaster community and surrounding Antelope Valley region,” a staff report said.
The MOU will solidify the partnership between the city and AV EDGE as well as strengthen the region’s economic development efforts, the report said.
According to the agreement, AV EDGE’s services include to represent the city at four trade shows per calendar year. The representation shall focus on industrial trade shows with an audience of site selectors.
Retail trade shows shall continue to be the focus of the individual city to avoid any potential conflict of interest with neighboring cities.
AV EDGE will also produce a labor market study every other year beginning in 2022. Lancaster will also get at least a two-page spread in the Annual Economic Roundtable Report, which is geared toward site selectors and development prospects.
Other services include provide a user-friendly, updated website representing regional highlights, including local job opportunities and hiring events.
Lancaster will pay AV EDGE $150,000 for Fiscal Year 2022-23; $200,000 for Fiscal Year 2023-24; and $300,000 for Fiscal Year 2025-25, according to the agreement.
The City Council approved the MOU at the Tuesday meeting on a 4-0, vote with Mayor R. Rex Parris absent.
