PALMDALE — The City Council questioned AV EDGE Executive Director Drew Mercy on how the city’s agreement with the regional economic development organization is benefiting the city, six months into a three-year agreement.
The discussion, at the Feb. 1 meeting, was a follow-up to the Memorandum of Understanding unanimously approved by the Council on Aug. 3.
At that time, the city agreed to join with the organization for regional economic development activities for a total of no more than $650,000 over three years, divided into $150,000 the first year, $200,000 the second and $300,000 the third.
“We’re going to put all this information out there for the public because it’s taxpayer dollars,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said.
AV EDGE, or Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise, was formed in 2019 by the merger of two long-standing regional organizations, the Antelope Valley Board of Trade and the Greater Antelope Valley Economic Alliance.
Palmdale’s agreement came about to help further facilitate businesses’ recovery from the pandemic, as well as aid in attracting tourism and hospitality business. The agreement includes a requirement to provide quarterly reports to the city as to AV EDGE’s activities, Bettencourt said, something that had not yet happened since the agreement was approved, six months ago.
Following a presentation by Mercy on AV EDGE and its activities, Bettencourt asked him how many jobs AV EDGE has created for Palmdale residents.
“I don’t have a raw number,” he said. “AV EDGE has been involved in several lead generations and several companies that have come to the Antelope Valley.”
“We’re paying for economic development; we’re paying AV EDGE to bring jobs to Palmdale,” she said. “I would expect when you come to give a report you would say, ‘This is how many jobs we have created’ or ‘This is how many companies we’ve brought.’ ”
Bettencourt further emphasized that she expects the organization to work on attracting jobs for local residents in all areas, not just union jobs.
Mercy said the organization is bringing the message, as it works to recruit businesses, that the area has the room to grow. A lack of space in the Los Angeles area is an issue for business growth there, and where AV EDGE is directing its attention.
The organization is working with everything from small businesses to large industry in its recruitment efforts, he said.
Councilmember Austin Bishop also stressed the need for local jobs that keep Palmdale residents from commuting, and the need for a variety of industries and workforce skill sets.
The aerospace industry continues to provide good job opportunities, but barriers including training and security clearances remain barriers to entry, he said.
“It’s just a tough industry to break into,” Bishop said. “That’s why I think it’s important to get more private industry jobs out here and small business.”
To that end, Bishop has pushed to attract the film industry to Palmdale, along with the variety of jobs it can accommodate.
“The film industry presents a unique opportunity,” Mercy said.
He said film tax credits from the state are an area where Palmdale can take advantage, and AV EDGE is working with members in the film industry to get a count of how many Antelope Valley residents are currently working in the industry and driving to Los Angeles for work.
Additionally, the organization is helping facilitate discussions about future film industry programs in local high schools to develop a local workforce.
