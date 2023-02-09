AV EDGE update

AV EDGE Executive Director Drew Mercy (left) updates the Palmdale City Council on the organization’s economic development activities on behalf of Palmdale, at the Feb. 1 meeting. Councilmember Eric Ohlsen (right) attended remotely.

PALMDALE — The City Council questioned AV EDGE Executive Director Drew Mercy on how the city’s agreement with the regional economic development organization is benefiting the city, six months into a three-year agreement.

The discussion, at the Feb. 1 meeting, was a follow-up to the Memorandum of Understanding unanimously approved by the Council on Aug. 3.

