PALMDALE — After agreeing to a few changes regarding zoning for specific parcels, the City Council, on Wednesday, approved an update to the General Plan, the roadmap for Palmdale’s development for the next quarter century.
“This is something that is really going to change, in a positive way, the city of Palmdale and the Antelope Valley itself,” Councilmember Juan Carrillo said. “There’s been a lot of thought put into this, the vision, the goals.”
The Council did not, however, approve a requested resolution discouraging General Plan amendments for the first 18 months, while the new plans and policies created through extensive outreach to the community gain hold.
The General Plan provides the blueprint for the city, with policies and plans for land use, transportation, economic development, safety, health and other concerns touching nearly every aspect of residents’ lives.
The update, known as Palmdale 2045, covers the nine state-mandated areas — land use, circulation, environmental justice, open space, conservation, safety, air quality, noise and housing — along with eight others specific to Palmdale that are addressed either separately or as part of other areas. These are community design, economic development, military compatibility, parks, natural and cultural resources, infrastructure and community facilities, sustainability and climate action, according to a staff report.
“One of the things I like is, throughout it you hear conversations about quality of life, enhancing quality of life,” resident George Pasantino said. This creates a recruitment tool for the community, providing opportunity to not only attract those from outside the area, but also keep those who grow up here, he said.
In considering land use in Palmdale’s future, the goal was to create a “complete city,” with a focus on “20-minute neighborhoods,” where jobs, transportation, goods, services and parks are all within 20 minutes, Senior Planner Brenda Magaña said. Additionally, the complete city concept offers diverse housing options, higher education and wellness areas and increased walkability and bicycle safety.
The city has a unique opportunity for growth, with more than 5,000 acres of undeveloped land, 30% of which are infill, Magaña said. The General Plan update has 27 land use designations — some refinements of old ones, others new — to help prepare for that growth.
The General Plan seeks to create a vibrant downtown area, with mixed-use residential and commercial offerings to revitalize Palmdale Boulevard and transit-focused mixed-use residential and commercial development near the Palmdale Transportation Center.
Areas are specified for medical-related development and education, as well as major regional retail in the areas of the Antelope Valley Mall, 47th Street East, Four Points and Palmdale Boulevard.
One change made, during the meeting, was to allow workforce housing near Palmdale Regional Medical Center, to specifically support the hospital’s emerging medical student program, but also for others in the healthcare industry.
“I think flexibility with the new plan is the biggest goal,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said.
The Housing Element of the plan, which is considered on an eight-year cycle, was approved separately, earlier this year, and has already received state approval.
While not required, the economic development portion is “one of the most important ones in the General Plan because it establishes goals and policies for the city’s continued economic health,” consultant Simran Malhotra of Raimi and Associates said.
It is focused on job preservation, economic diversification and workforce development. This includes not only preserving the vital aerospace industry, but also attracting other activity such as film production and smaller aerospace support companies.
The military compatibility component of the plan is directly related, as it covers policies and planning to ensure the long-term survival of Air Force Plant 42 by reducing encroachment and other potential conflicts that could adversely affect operations, Malhotra said.
Members of the business community supported the plan, particularly the economic development portion.
“We see support for the business community through the creation of a separate economic development element,” which will “increase the likelihood of our continued economic success as a city,” Brian Avery, chairman of the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce, said.
Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (AVEDGE) Executive Director Drew Mercy echoed the sentiment, that the city “had the wisdom” to include an economic development element.
“The proposed planning changes go hand in hand with the necessary quality-of-life, public safety, public health and housing concerns that potential investors will look at as they evaluate whether to invest and create jobs in our community,” he said.
Although individual segments of the plan have been revised as recently as 2014, the entire General Plan has not had a comprehensive update for about 29 years.
Under the name Palmdale 2045, the city embarked on the update, in 2019, appointing a citizen’s General Plan Advisory Committee and holding myriad public outreach efforts and hearings to gain residents’ input on how they would like to see the city develop.
“I’m not just happy with the plan, I’m proud to have had a hand in it,” General Plan Advisory Committee member Pat Hunt said. Hunt not only helped shape this update, but also was on the committee that helped develop the original General Plan.
