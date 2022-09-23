Palmdale General Plan

The City Council gave final approval to the long-awaited update to the city’s General Plan, the roadmap that will guide development in Palmdale for the next two decades.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — After agreeing to a few changes regarding zoning for specific parcels, the City Council, on Wednesday, approved an update to the General Plan, the roadmap for Palmdale’s development for the next quarter century.

“This is something that is really going to change, in a positive way, the city of Palmdale and the Antelope Valley itself,” Councilmember Juan Carrillo said. “There’s been a lot of thought put into this, the vision, the goals.”

