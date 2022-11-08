LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will consider approving the expenditure of $500,000 from the city’s special programs account to fund the proposed Shop Local, Shop Lancaster program as part of the city’s economic revitalization and jobs retention efforts.
The proposed program marks the third such effort by the city, since 2020, to help lessen the significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on small independent locally owned businesses. Previously, the city distributed $20 gift cards to community members to be redeemed at small locally owned businesses that met eligibility requirements.
This year, the city has partnered with Bluedot Technologies Inc. to provide an online platform and smartphone application for the proposed shop local program, according to a staff report.
Through Bluedot’s open rewards platform, consumers can download the app and be rewarded for shopping locally, the report said.
“Consumers download the app and either link their debit or credit card or scan receipts to earn rewards for shopping at locally owned businesses,” the report said. “Once enough rewards are earned, they can be redeemed by patronizing other small businesses in the community.”
Businesses will automatically be added to the app and are not required to sign up for the program, the report said.
If approved, the city will incentivize community members to download and use the app by distributing $250,000 worth of coupon cards worth $20 each. The cards will be redeemable in the app, the report said. The remaining $250,000 will go toward the app development and rewards for the remainder of the year.
The City Council will consider the proposal at 5 p.m., today, in council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
