LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council will consider approving the expenditure of $500,000 from the city’s special programs account to fund the proposed Shop Local, Shop Lancaster program as part of the city’s economic revitalization and jobs retention efforts.

The proposed program marks the third such effort by the city, since 2020, to help lessen the significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on small independent locally owned businesses. Previously, the city distributed $20 gift cards to community members to be redeemed at small locally owned businesses that met eligibility requirements.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.