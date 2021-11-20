LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council approved a solar ground lease with Dimension CA 1 LLC for 20 acres of undeveloped land north of Avenue L between 20th and 30th streets east that is expected to generate revenues up to $150,000 for the life of the lease.
The parcel is surrounded by three existing solar developments.
Lancaster will receive an amount equal to $5,000 for every quarter of the development term, according to a staff report. Once the facility is developed, the city will receive $750 per acre of the property annually during the 10-year operating term.
Dimension intends to build a solar facility which they will own and operate for 10 years. Energy developed onsite will be sold to Southern California Edison, the report said. The facility is anticipated to generate about 8.98 million kilowatt hours annually. After 10 years, the city will own the facility and the energy produced onsite.
“Through this partnership the City will continue supporting the development of green energy in the community and Lancaster Energy customers will benefit as the off takers of the energy that the facility will produce,” the report said.
The City Council approved the lease agreement at the Nov. 9 meeting.
