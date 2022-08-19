Measure AV grants

The Palmdale City Council approved nearly $1.13 million in grants for local nonprofit organizations, using revenues from the Measure AV sales tax.

 Screenshot

PALMDALE — After months of discussions and delays, the City Council, on Wednesday, reluctantly approved nearly $1.13 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations, drawing on revenues from the Measure AV sales tax.

The Council had postponed a decision on the controversial grant awards, since May, at times because it did not have a quorum of Council members who did not have to recuse themselves due to an association with one or more of the organizations.

