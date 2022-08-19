PALMDALE — After months of discussions and delays, the City Council, on Wednesday, reluctantly approved nearly $1.13 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations, drawing on revenues from the Measure AV sales tax.
The Council had postponed a decision on the controversial grant awards, since May, at times because it did not have a quorum of Council members who did not have to recuse themselves due to an association with one or more of the organizations.
The Council also faced hours of public comments regarding which organizations were recommended for grants and how the funds were allocated. Prior to the Council’s decision, Wednesday, a few people spoke again, this time asking that they make a decision one way or the other.
Palmdale voters, in November 2020, approved a three-quarter-cent sales tax, with the revenue to be used locally, for specific purposes. With higher-than-projected revenue, the Council, last year, approved using $1.5 million of the additional revenue in 2021-2022 for the grants program.
The grants are tailored to fit the purposes outlined in the Measure AV language, including programs targeting veterans, seniors, at-risk youth, youth sports programs, faith communities, mental health, food and shelter, homelessness, community-based policing, public parks, emergency preparedness and crime prevention.
Applications were reviewed, first, by a committee to ensure eligibility and that all the required forms are in place. A second committee reviewed the resulting applications, scored them based on a set criteria and made the recommendations for final approval by the Council.
The city received 84 applications, requesting a total of more than $5.5 million, according to the staff report.
After considering the applications, the selection committee decided to award $1.3 million to 29 projects. These grants ranged from $2,000 to $250,000.
The sum approved by a divided Council was $179,352 lower than the $1.3 million originally recommended, as grants for three organizations failed to receive the required votes for approval, with Councilmember Austin Bishop recusing himself for a conflict of interest. Bishop had done business, in the last year, with AV Partner for Health, Spring of Evolution (Wolf Connection), Community Action League and the Ventura Foundation.
Bishop and Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa recused themselves from voting on grants for organizations for which they had connections. Loa recused himself from the vote for St. Mary’s School and the Ventura Foundation.
The vote for Loa’s conflicts was made first, with the two organizations receiving approval on the 3-0 vote of the remaining members.
When Loa joined the Council and it came time to vote on Bishop’s conflicts — minus the Ventura Foundation, which was already approved — the vote deadlocked, meaning approval for those organizations was not granted.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Loa argued that, despite vetting by staff and the Measure AV Oversight Committee, the Council did not have enough information about the applicants’ financials or how they planned to spend the grant funds, and that the Council had the final authority on releasing the funds.
Stating he had confidence in the staff’s competence, “ultimately we voted the Council would make the ultimate decision here,” Loa said.
Hofbauer complained that only one organization — Antelope Valley CERT — met with him to detail their grant request.
“I specifically asked to get some dialogue on this stuff,” he said.
Loa argued the grant program was too divisive, and he had successfully moved to have it removed from the 2022-2023 budget.
“I intend to vote no on every single one of these, to be consistent” with removing it from the budget, he said.
In answer to Councilmember Juan Carrillo’s statement that Loa’s opposition after the organizations he had a relationship with were approved was “disingenuous,” Loa said he would ask those two organizations to not accept the funds, if the others were not awarded.
Those Council members who approved the grants acknowledged the program had problems and needed to be restructured or eliminated in the future, but the Council had already committed to it for 2021-2022.
“I think it’s important to note that this entire Council voted, about a year ago, to move forward with this process. Whether you like it or not, we’re here now,” Bishop said. “We have to respect the process, and the groups that are doing good works in the community, I think it would be unfair to cherry pick.”
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt said the Council needed to have faith in the work staff put into vetting the applications and not go back on a commitment to the grant program.
“Yes, this was not a perfect plan. Things do go wrong. There’s a lot of things that need to be fixed, but these organizations played by the rules that we set down. … Our word has to mean something,” she said. “I don’t think we should throw the baby out with the bathwater.”
Hofbauer attempted to approve the grant applications for three organizations that he either met with or was familiar with: Antelope Valley CERT, American Indian Little League, Homes for Families and Vets 4 Veterans. His motion died for a lack of a second.
The remaining 25 recommended grants (the Community Action League was recommended to receive two grants) were approved on a 3-2 vote, with Hofbauer and Loa dissenting.
