PALMDALE — The Palmdale Planning Commission, on Thursday, approved an update to the section of the city’s General Plan that guides housing development.
The Housing Element is a key component of the General Plan and lays the framework for addressing the city’s current and future housing needs. It was developed following outreach to the community for input and with the guidance of the General Plan Advisory Committee.
The document establishes policies and procedures to maintain and improve existing housing, as well as the development of future housing to meet residential needs.
The Housing Element must be updated every eight years; the latest update covers the years 2021 to 2029. It will also be reviewed by the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
It is required to include planning for a variety of housing types for all income groups, and to assist in the development of lower- and moderate-income housing, Senior Planner Brenda Magaña said in presenting the document to the Commission.
The Housing Element should also remove constraints to housing and promote fair housing, she said.
The Housing Element includes planning for housing to meet the number of units and types as assigned through the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, or RHNA.
This number is calculated from what the state has determined is the housing need statewide, then allocated to subgroups to cover the eight-year planning period.
The Southern California Association of Governments, a planning organization representing six counties, sets the housing requirements for its members, including Palmdale. In this cycle, SCAG divided up more than 1.34 million in projected housing needs across its members.
According to the RHNA, Palmdale needs 6,640 additional housing units over the next eight years.
These include 1,777 very low income units, 935 low income units, 1,004 moderate income units and 2,924 above moderate income units, according to the Housing Element presentation.
This designated need is covered by a combination of potential accessory dwelling units, significant projects already in the development pipeline such as Ritter Ranch and Anaverde Nuevo, and development potential for vacant sites throughout the city, Magaña said.
“The Element is very thorough,” Commission Chair Stacia Nemeth said, thanking staff for the clear, complete document and presentation. “I could understand exactly where we’re heading with everything.”
