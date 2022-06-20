PALMDALE — The Planning Commission approved a new hotel to be built adjacent the Edwards Federal Credit Union on 10th Street West, despite objections from the credit union.
The proposed four-story, 122-room Woodspring Suites hotel would be off West Avenue O-8, between the credit union and the Fairfield Inn and Suites.
The hotel is considered an extended-stay facility, with in-room kitchenettes and other amenities, Assistant Planner Sarah Stachnik said at the June 9 Planning Commission meeting.
Access to the hotel will be through existing driveways off Avenue O-8, which are shared with the credit union and existing hotel.
This access is one reason representatives of Edwards Federal Credit Union spoke against the project.
The credit union was under the impression that access to the hotel would be from 10th Street West, “where our multi-million dollar building is,” EFCU President Roy McKinnon said, as well as from the south side near their trash enclosure.
“As it is, this will create quite a bit of traffic right in and around where our members enter and exit our drive-though ATMs,” he said.
McKinnon also criticized the building’s design and color palate, and referred to the Choice Hotels International chain hotel as a “low-scale, two-star hotel, at best.”
“I just have to wonder if perhaps it’s not a way to provide low-income, temporary housing,” he said.
McKinnon also questioned if another hotel is necessary among the many that have already opened.
Commissioner Bart Avery asked if staff had any information on occupancy rates for the city’s hotels. “My understanding is it’s pretty high,” he said.
Planning Manager Megan Taggart said she did not have those statistics, but that the occupancy rates are high, as many employers are using hotels for housing employees.
“There’s a lot of relocation guests, a lot of business travelers,” Jordan Hamilton, speaking for the developer DEC Development, said.
The Edwards Federal Credit Union, when it was built, has a condition of approval requiring cooperation for access to the adjacent parcels, when they are built, Taggart said.
There is no other reasonable access to the hotel project other than the existing driveways off Avenue O-8, she said.
“It will not create an under-parking situation for the bank use,” she said.
The hotel project meets all the city’s requirements for the zone and design standards.
Commissioner Chair Stacia Nemeth said it is “disheartening” if Edwards Federal Credit Union was previously given different information about development of the parcel.
“However, the use of a hotel in this area is completely acceptable, and the Planning Commission would have an awful lot of onus to find something wrong with it,” she said. “As much as I do feel for you, I do not see a legal or viable way for the Commission to not allow this.”
