PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday unanimously agreed to award more than $1 million in grants to Advancing Communities Together for a winter shelter and crisis interim housing.
The funding to the local nonprofit organization is through two separate grants: $781,820 for crisis interim housing and $390,220 for the winter shelter. The funding for these grants is from the $35.4 million in local fiscal recovery funds under the American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received.
ACT already administers other housing programs and has active outreach efforts to the city’s homeless population, CEO Rossie Cherry said. It was through those outreach efforts that they learned of the desire for this type of housing program.
“We thought it would be good to serve the unhoused in the community,” he said during the council meeting.
Located on vacant land owned by and adjacent ACT’s existing facility on Ninth Street East south of Avenue Q, the interim housing will consist of 20 eight-by-eight prefabricated housing units for individuals, separate hygiene units with toilets and sinks and a shower unit. The project will also have a community activity room for meals and workshops, a laundry unit and a housing office for one-on-one meetings.
The crisis interim housing project will provide supportive housing services for unhoused adults with community engagement teams, wrap around services, housing navigation services, case management, family reunification, health and wellness services and various workforce development programs, according to the staff report.
“I know this program has been a success in other cities, so I’m looking forward to see it hopefully working here,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said.
Mayor Laura Bettencourt, responding to public concerns regarding the location, said the limited number of people involved in the project, together with security and other safeguards, should prevent any problems.
As for the winter shelter, ACT previously ran one from their facility prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. This grant will allow them to again offer an overnight shelter for up to 35 unhoused adults, from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. from November to April. ACT’s facility already has a large, open multi-purpose room to host the individuals.
Under the winter shelter grant, ACT would provide two meals and a snack, along with a meeting with a case manager to discuss developing a plan that would include a progression of support, housing navigation and other needed services through city, county and other partners.
The funding will be used to purchase a hygiene unit to serve shelter guests, improvements to accommodate it and for facility improvements including a new roof for the ACT building.
The two programs are separate from the Youth Build program housed at ACT’s building, Cherry said. The housing will be fenced, with 24-hour security.
The operational costs for both programs — meals, wraparound services, case management and the like — are provided by Los Angeles County, Palmdale Neighborhood Services Director Sofia Reyes said.
“We’re helping them fund the site,” she said.
Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón questioned city staff about the process for awarding the grants to ACT, and whether there was a competitive process taking in multiple proposals.
“It’s not always a competitive process when it comes to affordable housing,” Reyes said, but the city works with a network of several partners.
Alarcón said a competitive process may have resulted in additional options for the city.
Reyes said a benefit to the ACT proposal is that there is already available infrastructure to the land where the housing will be located, an expense for most other vacant sites sought.
“I believe that this organization has been working with the City of Palmdale for a long time. They have a track record, they’re transparent, they’re accountable,” Councilmember Richard Loa said.
