PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday unanimously agreed to award more than $1 million in grants to Advancing Communities Together for a winter shelter and crisis interim housing.

The funding to the local nonprofit organization is through two separate grants: $781,820 for crisis interim housing and $390,220 for the winter shelter. The funding for these grants is from the $35.4 million in local fiscal recovery funds under the American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.