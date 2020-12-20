PALMDALE — The City has selected the week three winners in the #TakeOutPalmdale and #ShopPalmdale contest designed to assist local businesses and encourage residents to shop local and support the community during the current COVID-19 restrictions.
City Manager J. J. Murphy said it is encouraging to see many residents supporting local businesses and restaurants while having an opportunity to win prizes.
“Our City Council and City staff know how important it is to keep tax dollars local to help us support our small businesses during this crisis,” Murphy said.
The winners are: Kelly Virtue, $100 #ShopPalmdale Visa gift card; Annamaria Johnson, $25 restaurant gift card; Tiffany Stewart, $25 restaurant gift card; Kim Campbell, $25 restaurant gift card; Ali Fathee, $25 restaurant gift card; and Laura Cox, $25 restaurant gift card. The restaurant gift cards were from Trio Coffee House, Medrano’s Mexican Restaurant, Firehouse Subs and Thai Gardens.
“This is just one of many programs that the City has implemented to help our business community and it’s especially important now with the economic impacts of COVID-19,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “Between this contest and our other programs, we’re currently on track to award more than $950,000 in grants that have helped over 100 small businesses.”
One more week remains in the contest, which will end on Dec. 23. Participants are encouraged to post a photo on social media when picking up food to go or purchasing a gift card from their favorite Palmdale restaurant with the hashtags #ShopPalmdale and #TakeOutPalmdale. Posted and hashtagged photos will be entered to win a $25 local restaurant gift card.
Additionally, participants who post a photo of themselves shopping or ordering from their favorite Palmdale business on social media with the hashtag #ShopPalmdale will be eligible to win a $100 Visa gift card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.