LANCASTER — The city has amended its master agreement regarding the public and private partnership with SG H2 Lancaster Project Co. and SG H2 Lancaster Holding Co. to delay the issuance of the city’s equity for a five-year period.
Lancaster entered into the master agreement with the companies, on April 12, as part of Mayor R. Rex Parris and the City Council’s goal to become one of the world’s first hydrogen-powered cities.
“This renewable form of energy offers immense benefits, including clean production and use, as well as the ability to be produced at the local level, thus substantially diminishing financial and environmental costs for delivery,” a staff report for the Dec. 14 City Council meeting said.
The agreement will facilitate the development of SG H2’s first-ever hydrogen power plant for market consumption in the city. In return, SG H2 will provide Lancaster with a 5% stake in the company.
The amendment will delay the issuance of the city’s equity for a five-year period to allow SG H2 to utilize additional financing mechanisms only available to projects which are exclusively owned by private-sector parties, according to the report.
“This alteration will allow SG H2 to secure the needed financing and begin construction expediently in the short term, without materially affecting the City’s position over the long term,” the report said.
The City Council unanimously approved the first amendment to the master agreement and authorized City Manager Jason Caudle or his designee to finalize and execute all related documents at the Dec. 14 meeting.
