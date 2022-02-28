PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, will again take up a proposed ordinance that would ban all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the city, including those imposed by other levels of government or private businesses.
The Council meeting begins at 7 p.m., in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B.
The proposed ordinance was created by the Palmdale Freedom Coalition, and submitted to the Council initially, in October. The Council considered and rejected a resolution opposing mandates, before deciding to consider the ordinance as presented, in January.
At that time, the Council tabled the discussion, at the request of Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, until the outcome of a US Supreme Court case challenging the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for healthcare workers and private employers.
The mandate for private employers was struck down by the Court; a decision for the healthcare worker mandate is still pending.
The proposed ordinance states that the city may not issue any type of COVID-19 vaccination documentation, such as a so-called vaccine passport, and that any business within Palmdale may not require proof of vaccination for service.
In addition, the proposed ordinance states that neither the city itself nor any business or employer within it may require COVID-19 vaccination or regular COVID-19 testing as a requirement for employment.
According to the city attorney’s analysis in the staff report, the latter of these two provisions in the proposed ordinance could leave local businesses and employers at odds with either the city’s ordinance or county, state and/or federal mandates. This, in turn, could leave the city open to potentially costly lawsuits.
The proposed ordinance also stipulates that “all businesses must comply with this order to be eligible for permits, grants or contracts issued or funded through the City of Palmdale.”
This last provision would likely conflict with the city’s existing Municipal Code, which establishes the Los Angeles County Health Code as the city’s health code and county officials as the public health officers, according to the staff report.
The Palmdale Freedom Coalition has held regular rallies outside City Hall prior to and during City Council meetings, and its members have frequently spoken out against various COVID-19 public health orders, including vaccination and mask requirements during Council meetings.
The meeting is open to the public. It is also available for viewing online on the city’s Web site, www.cityofpalmdale.org, or via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86440945860? pwd=ZVdiWDQxNTFwNmxqY2p6Qm5Rb3pjUT09.
