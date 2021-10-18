PALMDALE — The City Council switches to a different meeting night, this week, with the Council meeting scheduled on Wednesday, instead of Tuesday.
The Council agreed to switch its meeting schedule, in September, to accommodate Councilmember Juan Carrillo’s new job.
The change to Wednesdays is a trial period, through February, unless the Council decides at that time to extend it.
The meeting will be open to the public, at 7 p.m., in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway. The public may also participate via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85617705656? pwd=MmQ2Zy9vTmVRWEthbHUwc1V3aytEZz09
The meeting is livestreamed on the city’s website, www.cityofpalmdale.org
Among the items to be discussed at Wednesday’s meeting is a change the municipal code regarding removal of a city manager.
The matter has been before the Council twice already, and Wednesday’s discussion is to include specifics on the exemption to current City Manager J.J. Murphy.
The revision under consideration would require a vote of only a majority of the Council to remove the city manager, rather than the existing rule requiring a four-fifths supermajority.
This provision, however, would not apply to current city manager for the duration of his contract, according to the revision language.
Councilmember Richard Loa requested a clarification be written into the ordinance, stipulating the end date for that provision of Dec, 30, 2024, specifying the current end to City Manager J.J. Murphy’s contract.
In March, the Council revised the municipal code to require a fourth-fifths supermajority to remove the City Manager.
That revision was passed on a 3-2 vote, with Loa and Councilmember Austin Bishop dissenting.
At previous meetings to discuss returning to the simple majority requirement, Loa stressed he felt requiring only a majority to remove the city manager helped keep the balance of power between the Council and staff, and stressed that it had nothing to do with Murphy personally.
At the Sept. 7 meeting when the issue was first made public, Councilmember Juan Carrillo said he had requested the discussion, not with any intention of removing Murphy, but because he felt the matter needed to be revisited.
“It’s just a clean-up of the ordinance. It’s something I thought the Council should discuss one more time,” he said at the time, referencing the fact that there is a portion of the community who feel too much was given to Murphy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.