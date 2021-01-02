LANCASTER — The City distributed about 20,000 Take Out and Chill gift cards as part of the restaurant rescue package approved at the Dec. 8 City Council meeting.
The $20 gift cards can be redeemed for takeout at more than 50 independent locally owned restaurants, wineries or breweries located within the Lancaster city limits.
“I would hope that all of the restaurants have partaken in this program in order to accept that $20, because you don’t want to turn anybody away,” Councilman Ken Mann said during a New Year’s Eve Facebook Live COVID-19 update.
Mann urged eligible restaurateurs to enroll their business in the program.
Mann, a restauranteur who works as a consultant for Denny’s Corp., encouraged those businesses enrolled in the program to ensure their employees are trained to know what the card is and how to redeem them when presented with a card.
“I can’t be overemphatic about how everybody should be a part of this program,” Mann said.
The remaining 5,000 cards will be distributed by Monday, City Manager Jason Caudle said.
Sam Schmitz of Lucky Luke Brewing Pub on the BLVD said that they have seen “a ton” of Take Out and Chill cards come in to their Lancaster location, which is also a restaurant.
“We’re very thankful for the city for putting in that kind of program to kind of help stimulate us during this time,” Schmitz said during the Facebook event. “So we’re extremely thankful for that.”
She added their biggest challenge is the quickness of testing employees for COVID-19. They have a strict policy for employees where if they feel sick at all or have any symptoms they cannot go to work.
“Our biggest challenge in that has been getting them tested, getting them results fast enough, kind of giving them that time,” Schmitz said, adding they want to ensure they are creating a safe environment for customers and staff.
Mann asked if there was any way to streamline tests for restaurant employees.
Caudle said the city’s testing site at Antelope Valley Hospital has a 24-hour turnaround for results.
“We’re only testing asymptomatic patients there,” Caudle said. “The second site that we’re looking to open hopefully next week will be symptomatic and asymptomatic and that turnaround time will be similar. That will open up capacity.”
Mike Burroughs, owner of The Broken Bit Steakhouse and Round Table Pizza, said having a way for his employees to get a COVID-19 test is crucial. He liked Mann’s idea about streamlining the tests.
“If we get them … the comfort that they’re OK, and that they can come to work and give their peers that confidence that they’re OK,” Burroughs said.
Burroughs added other employees who were exposed to the virus outside of work and chose to stay home are eligible for paid leave, possibly up to two weeks.
“That falls squarely on the shoulders of us, the owners, to pay the staff when they’re out,” Burroughs said. “If this gets worse that could potentially put a lot of people out of business.”
For a list of participating business for the Take Out and Chill cards visit https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/residents/special-notices-warnings/coronavirus-information/coronavirus-resources/take-out-and-chill
The deadline to use the card is Feb. 1. The card must be activated before use. Visit https://cityoflancaster.typeform.com/to/ogrENJgl to activate.
Mayor R. Rex Parris said the city will see how many cards come back, and then reissue them.
“This will be ongoing for a while to provide at least some help,” Parris said. “Try to use the takeout service at least once a week; they need the help.”
