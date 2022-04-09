PALMDALE — With little discussion, the City Council, on Wednesday, changed the Council format to five Council members elected from five districts, with the role of the mayor rotating annually among all five members.
The vote was 4-1, with Mayor Steve Hofbauer dissenting, to formalize in the Municipal Code the change that was enacted, at the March 16 meeting.
The change eliminates the current format of four Council members elected by residents only in their districts, and the mayor directly elected by residents citywide.
“Back to the ’60s,” Hofbauer said following the vote.
The Council members did not discuss the matter prior to this vote, letting their statements, on March 16, stand.
Unlike the March 16 meeting, when the public comments were almost entirely in favor of the new format, Wednesday’s meeting featured a few residents speaking against the move.
“Palmdale has thrived under strong mayor leadership. The mayors have been able to focus on the city as a whole,” Lancaster resident Michael Rives said.
Rives added that he felt the plan to change the Council format should be first submitted to the voters.
Others questioned making the decision at the last hour of the nearly year-long process, after hours of public workshops and meetings developing maps for four districts.
Resident Ruth Sanchez said the rotating mayor position will provide more power to the individual districts.
“I want to applaud the Council this evening and the city manager, for expeditiously accomplishing an excellent district map that will move the City of Palmdale forward,” said attorney Kevin Shenkman, who previously sued the city to enact the four districts and pushed for the five-district format this time.
The new format will be in effect for the November election, when the District 3 and District 4 seats and the mayor were already scheduled to term out. This will add the District 5 Council seat to the ballot.
The change in how Palmdale residents are represented on the Council came about at the final hour of the decennial redistricting process, which began, last year, with the Council creation of a Redistricting Advisory Commission, and a series of public workshops and hearings to collect input on how the four Council districts should be drawn, using data from the 2020 Census.
The Council rejected the Commission’s recommendations, and chose a four-district map drawn by contracted demographer NDC, on Feb. 16.
Then, on March 2, the Council declined to ratify the four-district map they selected, two weeks earlier, and instead instructed staff to contract with a different demographer to draw new maps for consideration with five districts instead of four. This effectively negated months of effort by the public, staff and contracted demographer NDC.
Compass Demographics was hired to create the five new maps the Council considered, under a provision in the Municipal Code that allows for no-bid contracts for goods and services valued at less than $30,000. The demographer produced the maps for the March 16 meeting, and the Council selected one without much discussion regarding the individual maps.
