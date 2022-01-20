PALMDALE — The City Council, on Jan. 12, unanimously approved the Housing Element update to the General Plan, which lays out the city’s housing requirements and how they will be met for the next eight years.
The document establishes policies and procedures to maintain and improve existing housing, as well as the development of future housing to meet residential needs.
The Housing Element must be updated every eight years; the latest update covers the years 2021 to 2029. It will also be reviewed by the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
It is required to include planning for a variety of housing types for all income groups, and to assist in the development of lower- and moderate-income housing, Senior Planner Brenda Magaña said in presenting the document to the Council.
The Housing Element should also remove constraints to housing and promote fair housing, she said.
The Housing Element includes planning for housing to meet the number of units and types as assigned through the Regional Housing Needs Assessment, or RHNA.
This number is calculated from what the state has determined is the housing need statewide, then allocated to subgroups to cover the eight-year planning period.
The Southern California Association of Governments, a planning organization representing six counties, sets the housing requirements for its members, including Palmdale. In this cycle, SCAG divided up more than 1.34 million units in projected housing needs across its members.
According to the RHNA, Palmdale needs 6,640 additional housing units over the next eight years.
These include 1,777 very-low-income units, 935 low-income units, 1,004 moderate income units and 2,924 above-moderate-income units, according to the Housing Element presentation.
This designated need is covered by a combination of potential accessory dwelling units, significant projects already in the development pipeline such as Ritter Ranch and Anaverde Nuevo, and development potential for vacant sites throughout the city, Magaña said.
Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa noted that there has been only a small increase in new housing in the city in the last 10 years.
“It seemed to me that the population growth exceeded the amount of new housing in that 10-year period,” he said. “I think we just simply have to do everything possible to increase housing here in the city.”
The Planning Commission had previously recommended approval of the Housing Element at its December meeting.
