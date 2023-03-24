Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Housing Authority will acquire five tax-defaulted parcels, including three parcels that were once part of a subscription promotion for the now-defunct Los Angeles Evening Herald, for a total not to exceed $60,000.

Back in 1910, the newspaper gave away parcels in Lancaster measuring 25 feet by 100 feet with a year-long subscription. The lots became known as “the Herald Tract” and were near downtown Lancaster. The heavy parcelization and small lot sizes rendered the bulk of the parcels within it undevelopable, according to a staff report by Community Development Director Larissa De La Cruz and Chenin Dow, Real Estate and Economic Development assistant director.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.