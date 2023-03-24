LANCASTER — The Lancaster Housing Authority will acquire five tax-defaulted parcels, including three parcels that were once part of a subscription promotion for the now-defunct Los Angeles Evening Herald, for a total not to exceed $60,000.
Back in 1910, the newspaper gave away parcels in Lancaster measuring 25 feet by 100 feet with a year-long subscription. The lots became known as “the Herald Tract” and were near downtown Lancaster. The heavy parcelization and small lot sizes rendered the bulk of the parcels within it undevelopable, according to a staff report by Community Development Director Larissa De La Cruz and Chenin Dow, Real Estate and Economic Development assistant director.
The city’s former Redevelopment Agency worked to acquire several dozen Herald Tract parcels in an effort to ultimately assemble a single contiguous, developable site, the report said.
The five parcels to be acquired have been in tax default since 2017, according to information on the Los Angeles County Assessor Portal.
The three contiguous parcels in the Herald Tract along Oldfield Street and Trevor Avenue total 6,260 square feet. Acquisition of the three parcels would allow the Housing Authority to continue the former Redevelopment Agency’s goal of assembling parcels to create a viable site for a mixed-use development featuring mixed-income housing with Lancaster’s Transit-Oriented Development zone, the report said.
The other two parcels, totaling 20 acres on 20th Street East and Avenue K-4, would be “ripe for workforce housing development,” the report said.
“Acquisition of the proposed parcels would provide new real estate assets to further the Authority’s efforts to provide a wide array of affordable housing options for Lancaster residents,” according to the report.
The Housing Authority voted 3-0, with Chair Kitty Seto and member Cassandra Harvey absent, at the March 14 meeting to authorize the purchase of the property and related actions.
