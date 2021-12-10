PALMDALE — The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale will receive millions of dollars in state grants for improvements at El Dorado Park and Melville J. Courson Park, respectively, the California Department of Parks and Recreation announced, Thursday.
Lancaster will receive approximately $8.41 million for improvements at El Dorado Park, 44501 Fifth St. East.
The improvements include construction of a new community center, half-court basketball court with lighting, splash pad with lighting, skate spot with lighting, plaza with tables and shade sails, two picnic shelters, pathways, and landscaping and lighting throughout the park, according to a description.
The grant funds will also be used to renovate and expand a playground, including a new swing set and inclusive play equipment and a jogging exercise loop with new lighting and exercise/workout stations.
Palmdale will receive approximately $4.15 million to revitalize Melville J. Courson Park, 38226 10th St. East.
The funds will be used to construct a new bandstand/stage, challenge course, fitness zone with equipment, plaza/gathering space, decomposed granite walking/running path with exercise stations, group picnic pavilion with shade, playground and therapeutic/mediation garden. The improvements also include a mural, restroom building and maintenance storage building with fencing.
Additional improvements include construction of individual picnic areas, walkways, public art, fencing and landscaping and lighting throughout the park. The existing parking lot will also be renovated.
Overall, California State Parks announced $548.3 million in grant funding to 112 communities. The funding is provided through Proposition 68, a statewide park development and community revitalization program now in its fourth round. California voters approved Prop. 68, a $4 billion general obligation bond, in June 2018.
The state received 468 project applications representing approximately $2.42 billion in requests. Those included an application for approximately $8.4 million from Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation for the proposed Primmer Park in Littlerock. The proposed park site is a 3.5-acre parcel of land at the corner of Avenue T and 96th Street East donated by the Primmer family in the late 1950s in hopes of creating a recreation area for the residents of Littlerock.
