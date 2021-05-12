LANCASTER — Antelope Valley residents will be treated to a more robust and larger Fourth of July fireworks display at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds this year and next, and a 2022 Labor Day event at the Palmdale amphitheater, after the Lancaster and Palmdale city councils approved a memorandum of understanding between the cities during a joint meeting held at Antelope Valley College.
Both councils were on the stage in the AV College Performing Arts Theatre. Palmdale Councilman Juan Carrillo participated via telephone. Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger moderated the meeting.
The Lancaster City Council unanimously approved the memorandum of understanding; the Palmdale City Council voted 4-0-1. Councilman Austin Bishop recused himself because he has conducted business with Lancaster.
“Instead of having competing shows celebrating the same holiday, we will be able to offer another opportunity for our communities to celebrate, culminating in a nice fireworks display at the end of summer 2022. We’re excited to work together and make our events bigger and better, and we all love fireworks,” Keri Smith, Palmdale’s director of Parks and Recreation said during a presentation at the meeting.
Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt asked why there were two events in Lancaster, and one event in Palmdale.
Smith said given ongoing COVID-19 restrictions this year, the fairgrounds offers more space than what the City of Palmdale has at the amphitheater.
“We just felt like that was a safer option for communities to offer that show in 2021, then next year we’ll bring them two shows,” Smith said.
Carrillo asked about splitting the costs. Each city will spend $25,000 each on the three fireworks displays, for a total of $75,000.
“That allows us to put more money toward the pyrotechnics, we’re going to get a larger and longer show,” Smith said.
Lancaster will serve as the lead agency for the Fourth of July events; Palmdale will serve as the lead agency for the 2022 Labor Day event.
Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy said the cities were unsure if they could even put on two shows this year, so they focused on one show instead.
“Because the cities are coming together to create such an amazing presentation, I beg the residents of the Antelope Valley to please stop purchasing illegal fireworks,” Bettencourt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.