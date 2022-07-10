A nationwide shortage of lifeguards has been felt locally as well, as cities have had difficulties in securing staff for the summer.
The shortage, at least in part, is a reflection of the difficulties employers across the board are having in securing employees following the height of the pandemic. The fact that lifeguards also require special certifications also hampers hiring.
“We’ve always struggled to fill our lifeguard positions, because there’s just not many individuals in our area that are already certified,” Palmdale Parks and Recreation Director Keri Smith said.
The City of Palmdale has long offered its own certification courses to help ensure a supply of lifeguards for its four public pools, as well as DryTown water park.
“That’s where our applicants come from,” she said, but post-pandemic its been difficult to fill the positions.
The city has about 100 lifeguards on staff, this summer, which is about 30% fewer than last year, Smith said, with about 60% of those returning employees.
“Our retention is excellent,” she said. “We’ve got seasoned personnel that are coming back year after year.”
The city closed recruiting, in the spring, in order to complete training and on-boarding of new staff. They may reopen recruiting, “on the off chance” there are still certified individuals who may be interested, she said.
Although staffing is less than before, it has not caused the city to reduce hours at any of its five aquatic facilities. Instead, the staff on hand are working more hours, Smith said.
A couple of back-to-back special events at DryTown were rescheduled to better accommodate staff availability, but the water park is still open seven days a week for its regular hours.
The city has suspended its private swim lesson program, opting to offer only the group lessons, as they serve more people with the lifeguards available, Smith said.
However, the pools are serving the same number of people they did, in 2019. The lifeguard shortage is preventing them from expanding their offerings.
Palmdale is unusual in that it did not close its public pools during the pandemic, which allowed it to retain lifeguards.
“I think we were the only city in Los Angeles County” with pools open, in 2020, Smith said. “We kept our people employed; we kept their skills up.”
The lifeguards were also used in pandemic-related services, such as staffing the city’s COVID-19 testing sites and food distribution programs.
“I think that’s one reason our retention is so good and why we’re not struggling as much as other communities,” she said.
About 80% of the city’s lifeguards are recruiting from high school swim teams. Staff is hopeful that the return of these teams from their pandemic hiatus will provide another pool of lifeguard applicants.
Palmdale’s City Council also approved premium pay for lifeguards as an incentive, retroactive to May and effective through September.
The City of Lancaster turned to a staffing company, earlier this year, to help fill its lifeguard ranks to ensure it could offer aquatic programs, this summer.
In February, the city contracted with a firm that provides lifeguards to backfill vacancies, after encountering difficulties in attracting enough qualified applicants to fill its positions and cover for instances of illness, problems that hampered efforts to resume regular programs following the pandemic closures, Recreation Manager Efrain Carrera Jr. said, via email.
With that help, the city has been able to open a majority of its programs, at least partially, offering three days a week instead of five.
“We are now at a point where we contract them on a minimal basis and we have a healthy supply of lifeguards and contractors to open at full capacity,” he said.
They hope to continue to build a strong lifeguard base, with the aid of contract guards to get through the summer, and retain them for upcoming seasons, Carrera said.
California City has been unable to open its community pool, this summer, due to the lack of available lifeguards.
“We’re in a desperate need,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said, during a June 28 City Council meeting, in a call for lifeguard applicants.
The city’s regular cycle of high school students who would lifeguard in the summer was disrupted, and the city has been unable to find staffing this year.
This has impacted not only recreational swimming, but also swim lessons and the senior water aerobics classes.
