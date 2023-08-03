Auto dealerships

Palmdale and Lancaster would agree to not poach auto dealerships from each other for their respective auto malls if an agreement is reached between the cities.

The combined city councils of Lancaster and Palmdale agreed to work on an agreement that would prevent the cities from poaching auto dealerships from each other, seeking to improve their own sales tax bases at the expense of their neighbor.

During a joint special meeting Monday at Antelope Valley College, the councils unanimously approved the proposal to direct the city staffs to draft a Memorandum of Understanding that would include provisions to preserve sales tax revenues from auto dealerships for their respective cities.

