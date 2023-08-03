The combined city councils of Lancaster and Palmdale agreed to work on an agreement that would prevent the cities from poaching auto dealerships from each other, seeking to improve their own sales tax bases at the expense of their neighbor.
During a joint special meeting Monday at Antelope Valley College, the councils unanimously approved the proposal to direct the city staffs to draft a Memorandum of Understanding that would include provisions to preserve sales tax revenues from auto dealerships for their respective cities.
The memorandum would then be brought before both individual councils for approval.
For years, the cities have competed to attract — from outside the area and each other — entities such as auto dealerships that generate substantial sales tax revenues, Palmdale Economic and Community Development Director Luis Garibay said.
This competition has frequently benefited the various businesses and developments that are able to pit the two cities against each other, he said.
The proposed memorandum is intended to curb this competition, at least in the area of auto dealerships.
The memorandum would prohibit the cities from providing any financial assistance to an existing dealership that is moving from one city to another. This includes not only direct financial support in the form of loans, grants or subsidies, but also below-market value leases for property or payment, reduction or forgiveness of fees, according to the staff report.
Should an existing dealership relocate from one city to the next, the sales tax revenue from that dealership would stay with the original city. For example, should a dealership move from Lancaster to Palmdale, Lancaster would retain the ongoing sales tax revenues from that dealership, instead of having them paid to Palmdale.
The memorandum would apply to any dealership or brand in either city; new dealerships offering a brand not currently represented in either city would not be subject to the agreement. However, as part of drafting the memorandum, the city staffs together are tasked with setting a cap on incentives that may be offered to new dealerships by either city.
“This is not an attempt to stifle competition,” Palmdale Councilmember Richard Loa said.
Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist characterized the proposal as “What’s yours is yours, what’s ours is ours.”
He said that a number of Palmdale auto dealerships have approached the city about relocating to Lancaster, while Palmdale City Councilmember Eric Ohlsen said Palmdale dealerships have approached the city requesting funding, with the underlying threat that they will relocate to Lancaster.
“We’re not going to be manipulated by any of this,” Crist said. “To be perfectly clear, this is not giving us any money or you taking any money. This is about making sure we’re not forced to give money that’s being negotiated.”
Garibay agreed with Crist’s suggestion that this proposal is “a first step in the move toward tax sharing.”
“We would use this almost as a pilot program to see if there truly is benefits to it,” Garibay said. If so, the program could be expanded.
A number of residents, largely from Palmdale, spoke in opposition to the proposal. Most said the proposal would amount to a handout to Lancaster from Palmdale.
