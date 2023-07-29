LANCASTER — The Lancaster and Palmdale city councils will conduct their second joint meeting in as many years on Monday at the Antelope Valley College Performing Arts Theatre to discuss seven proposed joint new business items.
Among the items are the Multi-Agency Regional Resiliency Center, also known at the MARRC, and Palmdale Regional Recreation Center, animal care and control services, an Antelope Valley Community Workforce Agreement and an auto dealers sales tax sharing agreement.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is also scheduled to provide opening remarks.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in the theater, at 3041 West Ave. K. The meeting will also be broadcast on Spectrum local access channels 27 and 28. Viewers can also watch it online via links on the two cities’ websites.
Two presentations — one on the Center for Transportation Technology Excellence and another on Care Court — are scheduled for the meeting.
Under the joint new business for the proposed center, Palmdale will identify and appropriate $10 million for the facility and reaffirm its commitment to the development of a center that will serve residents of the city of Palmdale in times of emergencies that may happen to occur, according to the agenda. Lancaster will acknowledge it has contracted for design services in the amount of $6.5 million and reaffirm its commitment to developing a funding strategy which will fully fund the construction of the evacuation center and direct the City Manager to pursue all available funding sources including, but not limited to, grant funds and/or debt financing.
The city councils first discussed the need for a facility such as the center at a joint meeting in May 2021.
In regard to animal care and control, the councils will review and consider options to mitigate the cost of animal care and control services through programs, engage local rescues, and feasibility study options for alternatives, according to the agenda. Both cities contract with the LA County Department of Animal Care and Control to provide general animal care and control services within the corporate limits of the cites.
Last September, the Lancaster City Council unanimously approved a renewal agreement with the county for animal care and control services for approximately $1.26 million. In April, the Palmdale City Council requested that city staff present proposals for ways the city can provide its own services or augment the county’s. The contract varies from month to month, with a portion based on the number of animals and how long they are housed at the shelter, but was projected to be approximately $1.4 million this year.
