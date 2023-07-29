Joint meeting

Mayors R. Rex Parris of Lancaster (left) and Steve Hofbauer of Palmdale (right) shake hands as Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger watches during 2021’s joint special meeting. Another joint meeting between the cities will take place Monday at the Antelope Valley College Performing Arts Theatre.

 Valley Press files

LANCASTER — The Lancaster and Palmdale city councils will conduct their second joint meeting in as many years on Monday at the Antelope Valley College Performing Arts Theatre to discuss seven proposed joint new business items.

Among the items are the Multi-Agency Regional Resiliency Center, also known at the MARRC, and Palmdale Regional Recreation Center, animal care and control services, an Antelope Valley Community Workforce Agreement and an auto dealers sales tax sharing agreement.

