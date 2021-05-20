LANCASTER — The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale will launch a joint marketing campaign and collaborate on future broadband grant opportunities.
The city councils agreed to direct their respective city staffs to work on the joint marketing campaign and collaborate on future broadband grant opportunities at a historic May 10 joint meeting at Antelope Valley College’s Performing Arts Theatre.
Palmdale City Councilman Austin Bishop recused himself from the votes because he has done business with the City of Lancaster.
“The timing on this is incredible, let me just tell you that,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who moderated the meeting. “This is a priority for the county. COVID taught us just how vulnerable we are and how poorly prepared we are on broadband, so your timing on is perfect.”
Lancaster and Palmdale city councils each approved license agreements with SiFi Networks that will allow for the placement of fiber optic network throughout the cities.
Lancaster City Manager Jason Caudle said high-speed Internet/fiber optic network is just as important as sewer, water, and other services people need on a daily basis.
“The one thing too is it’s important we close the digital divide,” Caudle said. “With this infrastructure, we have the opportunity to partner as cities to provide those services to the most needy in the community.”
Currently, more than 80% of Lancaster’s occupied parcels do not have access to fiber.
A fiber network will not only benefit the disadvantaged, it would help with economic development to recruit companies that are looking for that access.
As if to put an exclamation point to his statement, a SiFi Networks video Caudle tried to show would not play properly.
Caudle said Lancaster’s smart city initiatives, cameras for security systems, and an expanded marketplace and smart homes need a fiber optic network to function.
Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy said they also reached out to local school districts.
“We want to make sure not just the homes are connected, but the schools are connected to this fiber network, and the businesses are connected,” Murphy said. “This is not just a digital divide issue, it’s an economic development issue for the Valley.”
Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist asked how they would make sure the west side is developed first, and then the east side is underdeveloped.
“Are we going to make sure the east side is done first?” Crist said.
“It’s going to be equitable, so we’re going to go throughout the city,” Murphy said.
Caudle said SiFi Networks is open to starting wherever the council wants them to start.
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said the west side of town has slow Internet speeds.
Palmdale Councilman Juan Carrillo said he supports the proposed partnership.
“I believe that education is the foundation to have a successful regional area as the Antelope Valley, and having this infrastructure in place regionally will greatly improve our education system,” Carrillo said.
Lancaster Councilman Darrell Dorris agreed.
“This is so needed.” Dorris said, adding his four students and his wife worked from home during the pandemic.
“This is a priority area for me,” Barger said. “It’s criminal if we don’t do something to get the digital divide eliminated up here in the Antelope Valley.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.