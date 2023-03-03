LANCASTER — The Valley’s two largest cities are partnering in an effort to combat the opioid crisis locally, as Lancaster and Palmdale city officials announced plans to work collaboratively with a regional service provider on abatement measures.
“The opioid crisis is a serious issue that requires a collective effort from our communities,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a news release announcing the collaboration. “We are proud to partner with the City of Palmdale to provide the resources necessary to effectively combat this epidemic. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected in the Antelope Valley.”
The cities’ efforts will be funded through shares of an estimated $2.5 billion over 18 years in California, as part of a nationwide settlement with drug maker Jansen Pharmaceuticals, according to the announcement.
“We understand that our communities are a big part of the Antelope Valley,” Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt said. “The collaboration makes sense to help all the residents in our greater community.”
The first event in this collaboration was a virtual fentanyl awareness town hall on Wednesday, hosted by Lancaster.
About a dozen people were listed as engaged in the Facebook Live presentation, in which Lancaster Public Safety Director Rodrick Armalin; Dr. Larry Stock, vice-chair of the Emergency Department at Antelope Valley Medical Center and Lancaster deputy mayor; and Lancaster Sheriff’s Deputy Kit Gruppie answered questions.
“Fentanyl has had a devastating impact on communities across the country,” Armalin said. “The drug has become a potent and all-too-common additive to illegal drugs like cocaine and it’s driving a fatal new phase in the US opioid epidemic.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has a legitimate medical use for treating pain, Stock said.
“In the hospital, I use it every day,” he said. “It’s a great pain reliever for acute pain, for trauma and cancer-related pain.”
In medical use, however, it is manufactured and administered very carefully, he said.
Fentanyl is much more potent than other opioids — 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, Armalin said. This potency has made it attractive to illegal drug cartels, where it may be added to other illicit drugs, often without the knowledge of the users.
Because it is highly potent, only a small amount can cause an overdose.
“What is happening, is people are often getting fentanyl when they don’t actually know they’re getting it,” Stock said. “They’re actually taking other kinds of street drugs” in which fentanyl has been used as an additive because it is cheap and highly addictive “if it doesn’t kill the person who takes it.”
Some may also accidentally take fentanyl in prescription drugs purchased through pharmacies in other countries without strict controls, Stock said.
“People think they’re getting legitimate drugs, but they’re not,” he said.
Test strips are available for users to test their drugs to see if they contain fentanyl, Stock said.
The drug is often found in colorful pills, typically smuggled into the country from Mexico or China, although it may also be manufactured domestically.
“It’s really scary because … it looks like candy,” Armalin said.
The drug has a number of street names, which parents and the community should be familiar with, he said. These include fentys, Perc 30, mexis, blues and berries. A list of these street names will be posted on the City of Lancaster’s website, along with additional information about fentanyl.
Signs of a possible fentanyl overdose include “pinpoint pupils” — in which the pupils are very, very small — stupor and reduced efforts to breathe, Stock said.
A fentanyl overdose may be treated by Narcan, which is available at any pharmacy to anyone.
“If you’re not sure, give them Narcan anyway,” he said. “You’re not going to hurt them.”
Those with friends or family members who are using fentanyl to treat pain or who have a substance abuse problem, as well as teachers, law enforcement and anyone else who may come in contact with someone who has accidentally overdosed on fentanyl, should have Narcan available to use to reverse the effects.
“Anybody listening to this can be trained to use it,” Stock said.
Narcan is administered as a nasal spray and works very quickly. If the symptoms do not lessen and the person does not recover within a few minutes, a second dose should be administered, preferably in the opposite nostril from the first dose.
Sheriff’s deputies in the Antelope Valley carry Narcan and can administer it quickly when called to a suspected overdose, Gruppie said.
When administered quickly, “the outcome was pretty good,” he said. “Narcan has been a life-saver.”
The issue of fentanyl use, whether accidentally or on purpose, is critical for the Antelope Valley, which has the second-highest rate of fentanyl deaths in Los Angeles County, Stock said.
Gruppie emphasized the importance of education, especially in children, about the dangers of fentanyl and illicit drugs and to not try to shelter them by not talking about it.
“You’ve got to educate them about the right decisions,” he said. “Don’t sugarcoat it. This is a serious issue.”
As part of its fentanyl awareness campaign, Lancaster has plans for a monthly information booth at the Farmer’s Market on Lancaster Boulevard, partnering with local schools on outreach and developing a video in which past drug users share their experiences, Armalin said.
