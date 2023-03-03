Fentanyl awareness town hall

The City of Lancaster hosted a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday about fentanyl, part of an emerging effort with the City of Palmdale to address the opioid crisis that has hit the Antelope Valley with the second-highest rate of fentanyl deaths in Los Angeles County.

LANCASTER — The Valley’s two largest cities are partnering in an effort to combat the opioid crisis locally, as Lancaster and Palmdale city officials announced plans to work collaboratively with a regional service provider on abatement measures.

“The opioid crisis is a serious issue that requires a collective effort from our communities,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a news release announcing the collaboration. “We are proud to partner with the City of Palmdale to provide the resources necessary to effectively combat this epidemic. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected in the Antelope Valley.”

