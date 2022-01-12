LANCASTER — The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale and Garrison Family Medical Group have partnered to provide free COVID-19 testing to Palmdale residents in the parking lot at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.
The free tests for Palmdale residents started Tuesday, at 45116 Valley Central Way. They have been free for Lancaster residents since the test site opened last year.
The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m., Monday to Wednesday; from 8 to 9 a.m., 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Thursday; and from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m., Friday.
“This is by no means the only action the City of Lancaster is taking during these trying times,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a statement posted on the city’s Facebook page. “The need for COVID-19 testing has overwhelmed our local resources and we are exploring all options for providing additional testing options for residents.”
Testing is free for Lancaster and Palmdale residents. A minimal fee is associated, for those who do not live within Lancaster or Palmdale city limits, according to information posted on the registration website.
Those getting tested can expect the following when arriving at the stadium for testing:
• Individuals who go to the stadium for testing are asked to make sure their mask is covering their nose and mouth when they drive up to the test location. They will be asked to roll the passenger side window down about four inches.
• Provide legal identification. The test site worker will provide the following instructions:
• Pull your mask down to expose your nose
• Tip your head back and insert the swab about 3/4 of an inch into your right nostril.
• Swab the inside of the right nostril on all sides, turn the swab about five times, keep the swab in your nostril about 15 seconds
• Remove the swab from the right nostril and repeat the steps inside the left nostril
• When you have finished the sample collection, place the swab with the cotton tip pointing down into the wrapper you received it in and hand it back to the testing site personnel through your passenger window.
Other local COVID-19 testing sites are available:
• Hammack Activity Center, 815 East Ave. Q-6, Palmdale.
To schedule a test visit www.covid19.lacounty.gov/testing
Free test kits are also available for pick-up at the Hammack Center, with no appointment necessary.
• Northshore Clinical Labs, for details visit https://www.northshoreclinicalca.com/register#
• Antelope Valley College, for details, visit https://www.avc.edu/node/5931
• LA County Local Testing https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/
As of Jan. 6, 39.7%, of residents ages five and older in Lancaster are fully vaccinated. In Palmdale, 46.3%, of residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Countywide, approximately 7.76 million people, or 75.6% of all ages have received at least one
As of Jan. 5, Antelope Valley Hospital has 62 patients, including 47 unvaccinated patients, hospitalized with COVID-19. Five patients, including four unvaccinated patients are on ventilators and six patients, including four who are unvaccinated, are in the intensive care unit.
“We encourage all of our residents to do all you can to keep yourself and others safe,” Parris said. “Wear a N95 mask, wash your hands frequently, get your vaccine or booster and socially distance as much as possible. We’ve said it since Day 1 — the only way through this is together. We continue to pray for guidance and the wisdom to make the right choices for all of us to survive COVID-19.”
To register, visit www.cityoflancasterca.org/testing
(1) comment
I like Dr. Garrison...this article gets a pass....But I must say....CoVid is a Hoax.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.