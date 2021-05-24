LANCASTER —The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale will explore ways to attract tourism to the Antelope Valley via a partnership similar to Destination Lancaster but on a regional scale.
Lancaster established Destination Lancaster — a tourism business improvement district — in 2012 to increase overnight stays in the city.
“This is a partnership with the Antelope Valley Fair and our local hotels,” Chenin Dow, Lancaster’s senior manager for real estate and economic development, said during a presentation at the May 10 joint meeting between the two city councils.
Destination Lancaster is funded through a 2% assessment on each room night, generating approximately $500,000 annually to attract more investment into the Antelope Valley.
“Every dollar that a visitor spends here is multiplied,” Dow said.
Visitors not only stay in hotels, generating transient occupancy tax for the city, they also spend money at local restaurants, gas stations, and businesses.
“We’ve seen incredible success with this; the hotels are very supportive of the effort in the years since,” Dow said.
Through the proposed Destination Antelope Valley, Dow explained they would establish a single entity with two tourism business improvement districts, which would include all of the participating hotels in both cities.
“We could generate twice as much revenue toward these initiatives,” Dow said.
The City of Palmdale will need to create its own tourism business improvement district, subject to approval by the Palmdale City Council, before both councils can consider the regional entity.
“This is not an indication on Destination Lancaster, but it’s bringing us all together,” Lancaster vice Mayor Marvin Crist said.
Crist added Lancaster Councilman Ken Mann, who serves as chairman of the Destination Lancaster Board of Directors, has done a great job with it.
“I think they have a pretty large surplus right now that they’re working with, so (Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy), you’ve got your work cut out for you to make both cities work the same way,” Crist said.
Mann cited both councils’ approval earlier in the meeting of a memorandum of understanding for a proposed new event/evacuation center in Lancaster and a proposed regional recreation center in Palmdale.
“With potentially two new complexes, this would be real exciting times to join together with the new Destination Antelope Valley that just gives two great locations to help market,” Mann said.
“I challenge Destination AV to get us back into Sunset magazine and Westways,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
Mann said it has been more than two years since they were mentioned in Westways magazine, which is sent to Automobile Club of Southern California members.
Hofbauer said he was thinking of a big spread in the magazine.
“As a business owner I witness that this is the greatest program for small business or the bigger hotels. This program works,” Lancaster Councilman Raj Malhi said.
“We need to sell all the things that we have and let the public know. … We have to do a much better job of pushing the information out,” Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said.
Crist said the cities could also get Los Angeles County involved including Metrolink
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who mediated the meeting, said the county is investing in Metrolink to improve tracks. They are also exploring extending the train’s stops closer to the Kern County boundary.
“The end of this journey is going to be magnificent; we just have to keep it from going off the rails,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said.
The Lancaster City Council unanimously agreed to direct staff to pursue the proposal. The Palmdale City Council voted 4-0-1. Councilman Austin Bishop recused himself because he has done business with the City of Lancaster.
