LANCASTER — The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale want to explore options to mitigate the rising costs of animal care and control.
Both cities contract with the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control for animal care and control services and have seen their costs increase steadily over the past couple of years and will continue to do so.
The city councils met July 31 during a joint meeting at Antelope Valley College to discuss several items of mutual interest. LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the meeting for about two hours of the approximately three-hour meeting.
Sophia Reyes, director of Neighborhood Services for the city of Palmdale, and Roderick Armalin, director of Public Safety for the city of Lancaster, gave presentations at the meeting.
In fiscal year 2021-22, Palmdale’s estimated cost of animal control services was $978,330 with fees collected of $219,499 for a net cost of $758,831.
“The actual cost for 2021-22 is $846,077,” Reyes said.
In the 2022-23 fiscal year the city anticipates a net cost of approximately $1.3 million. In the current fiscal year, the city anticipates a net cost of $1.7 million.
“It’s continuing to go up,” Reyes said.
Lancaster’s net cost for the fiscal year 2021-22 was $1.34 million. The city’s cost for fiscal year 2022-23 was approximately $1.9 million, Armalin said.
“That constitutes a 40% increase,” he added.
Lancaster’s projected cost for fiscal year 2023-24 is $2.4 million, an estimated 26% increase.
“Fees are going up substantially,” Armalin said.
He added the county’s kennel housing fee will increase $146 per unit, a 40% increase from the previous year of $368.
In fiscal year 2022-23 the county’s overall cost increase due to changes in billing rates will be 11%, less than a step-up plan schedule, Reyes said.
“But with the differences in cost, they’re still substantially increasing,” she added.
Over the course of the past several years, the two cities have had discussions about possible solutions about the cost of animal control services.
Palmdale implemented a low-cost spay/neuter program in partnership with Karma Rescue. More than 1,000 pets and feral cats have received services, Reyes said.
New strategies have been developed, including engaging local rescues to be featured in the “4-Legged Friday” social media campaign, Reyes said.
The city has also offered additional incentives for adoptions. In addition, county outreach events are featured on city’s social media platforms.
Palmdale also has an agreement with Animal Arts Design Studios Inc. to conduct a feasibility study on whether the city can provide its own animal care services and also explore the pros and cons of entering into a cooperative agreement for the region. The study is expected to be completed in November.
Lancaster has partnered with Spay4LA to provide low cost spay/neuter services to residents of Lancaster and promoted the adoption of dogs and cats from LA County Animal Care and Control at Neighborhood Watch meetings and at Farmers Market on the first Thursday of every month.
Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist motioned for the city to review the results of the study and consider forming a joint powers agreement with Palmdale with the results from the study. Lancaster Councilman Ken Mann seconded the motion. The Lancaster City Council voted unanimously to approve the motion.
Palmdale Councilman Richard Loa made a similar motion to form a joint powers agreement. The Palmdale City Council voted 4-0 to approve the motion. Councilman Austin Bishop recused himself because he has done business with the city of Lancaster.
“Even before I was elected, we built a state-of-the-art animal care and control center up in Palmdale,” Barger said. “Lancaster clearly needs to have a new one as well.”
Barger added, “I know we have committed staff but we have to do better across the board.”
The supervisor said the most frustrating thing she hears about is that people will abandon their pets in the desert, an act that is criminal.
“Make no mistake, I know that across the county we have work to do when it comes to animal care and control,” Barger said, adding that she and DACC Director Marcia Mayed are committed to work on that including fighting for more funding.
Reyes said the Palmdale Animal Care and Control visiting hours are not conducive to working families.
(The Department of Animal Care and Control last month announced new expanded visiting hours effective Aug. 1. Centers are now open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The centers have limited services on Sundays and are closed for public viewing.)
Loa said the feeling is that the Antelope Valley does not get what it pays for from the county.
“You all are a contract city with the county,” she said. “You are our customer. I think it’s important for you through your council and also your city manager to make your needs known as our customer.”
Loa thanked Barger for chairing the joint meeting.
“I have every confidence in you as our representative,” he said. “It’s the county, the bureaucracy, it’s the rest of it, that somehow we end up on the short end of things.”
“I hear you, and that’s why I will continue to fight,” Barger said.
