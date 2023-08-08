Animal care

The rising costs of animal care and control are concerning officials in Lancaster and Palmdale, who want to try to find a way to mitigate those costs.

LANCASTER — The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale want to explore options to mitigate the rising costs of animal care and control.

Both cities contract with the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control for animal care and control services and have seen their costs increase steadily over the past couple of years and will continue to do so.

