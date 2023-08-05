LANCASTER — The city councils of Palmdale and Lancaster agreed to work together to determine a means of aiding the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, which faces severe funding restrictions after a local tax measure failed last year.
The two councils met in a special joint meeting on Monday at Antelope Valley College to discuss a variety of issues of mutual interest.
The district was founded in 1958 to provide mosquito abatement services to 250 square miles of the Antelope Valley, covering most of Palmdale and Lancaster, as well as unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.
In May 2022, the district asked voters to approve an increase in the assessment charged to property owners within the district to cover increased costs, but the measure failed to receive the necessary votes.
As a result, the district faces a deficit of more than $300,000 and has already begun to reduce services as a result. This includes eliminating the annual flyover to identify unmaintained pools that are a large source of breeding for mosquitos and eliminating the seasonal spray technicians who treat standing water, according to the staff report.
The district has requested additional funding from both cities and Los Angeles County in order to meet its needs.
Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón requested specific information from the district as to the services provided in Palmdale.
“They’re asking for contributions of funding but we have still, to my knowledge, not received any outcomes in terms of how many residents of Palmdale have benefitted from their services, how many residents of Lancaster benefitted from their services,” she said. “Without that kind of information, it’s really difficult for us to determine an adequate share.”
“The problem is we have to pay for it either way,” Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said. “We need to take control of it; we need to take a look at it.”
One possibility being explored is a joint power authority, in which the cities would join with the district with representatives from each city.
District Manager Leeann Verdick said the district is open to creating a joint power authority, “we just don’t know what that looks like.”
The district’s attorney had suggested a simple memorandum of understanding with the district and the cities, she said.
Crist said that the current format is not working and needs to be changed, which could mean a JPA.
“If we’re going to fund it, then we’re going to have a say so in it,” he said.
The councils together agreed to have their staffs work together to explore options, including a joint power authority or a memorandum of understanding.
