LANCASTER — With the so-called cactus curtain no longer dividing the Antelope Valley’s two largest cities, the Lancaster and Palmdale city councils agreed during a May 10 joint meeting, to collaborate on regional economic development initiatives that will benefit the Antelope Valley.
As the direction of the city councils, Lancaster and Palmdale’s city staffs will draft guiding principles that foster regional collaboration and transparency on business attraction, retention and expansion efforts and explore funding options to support future economic development initiatives that benefit the region.
“It’s no surprise that over the last 40 years, the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster have competed to attract new business and industry to each of respective cities,” Luis Garibay, economic development manager for the City of Palmdale, said in a presentation at the meeting held at the Antelope Valley College Performing Arts Theatre.
He added the competition led to unnecessary bidding wars between the cities that ultimately hurt them and the residents.
“With the councils’ direction, our goal tonight is to start developing that framework needed to kind of prevent these bidding wars from occurring, and to encourage greater collaboration,” Garibay said.
He added they hope the collaboration will encourage more transparency between the two cities as well as prevent an agency or broker from pitting the two cities against each other.
The goal is to make the Antelope Valley more competitive as a region.
“We’re still going to compete for new business,” Garibay said. “We’re still going to compete for new investment opportunities. But I think the key here is we’re not going to do it as competitors, we’re going to do them as what Simon Sinek talks about as worthy rivals.”
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who moderated the meeting, said the cities will each retain their individual identities but their collaboration will help move things forward.
Rob Duchow, president of the Antelope Valley Economic Development & Growth Enterprise, or AV EDGE, Board of Directors, said part of their mission is to strengthen the Valley’s economy through economic development.
“We fully support this joint proposal between the two cities and stand ready to support and work with you for the betterment of everyone here in the Antelope Valley,” he said.
Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said the two cities gave developers more than $100 million when they were competing with each other over the past few decades.
“I can’t imagine what we could have done with that,” he said. “This is just kind of a broad brush of where we need to be going, but we do need to go there.”
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer agreed.
“We need to assert ourselves as a growing, sustainable sophisticated community and we can do better,” he said.
Palmdale Councilman Richard Loa said if they have a united front to attract business to the Antelope Valley it would be successful and create more jobs and a better place to live in.
“I’m all for this and I think we should adopt it,” Loa said.
The Lancaster City Council unanimously adopted the proposal.
The Palmdale City Council voted 4-0-1, with Councilman Austin Bishop recusing himself because he has done business with the City of Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.