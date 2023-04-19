Berkeley Natural Gas Ban

It’s unclear what kind of impact a federal appellate court’s ruling overturning a 2019 natural gas ban in Berkeley will have. A three-judge panel ruled Monday that the city of Berkeley violated federal law allowing only the US government to set efficiency standards for appliances.

 Associated Press files

SAN FRANCISCO — The politically liberal enclave of Berkeley became the first US city to adopt a ban on natural gas in new homes and buildings in 2019, which started a climate change-driven effort in dozens of other cities and counties that’s morphed into a heated debate about the future of gas stoves.

On Monday, the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco sided with the California Restaurant Association to halt the city’s effort, saying it violates federal law that gives the US government the authority to set energy-efficiency standards for appliances.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Berkeley officials are Cowards to go after their fellow citizens, and Ignore China, and India who are the biggest polluters on the planet....Gutless Cowards (IMHO).

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.