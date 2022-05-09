LAKE LOS ANGELES — Thousands of people and hundreds of horses turned out for Lake Los Angeles’s first Cinco de Mayo parade in three years.
Canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the 2022 Cinco de Mayo Charro Parade rolled along 170th Street East Saturday morning with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger as the grand marshal.
Equestrian groups came from all around Southern California to participate, along with bands and dance troupes. Classic and custom cars, community queens and Antelope Valley organizations were also part of the parade.
The first place trophy went to Lucero Folklorico Mexicano dance group, second place went to Cabalgantes del Sur de California, which traveled from Corona to participate; third place went to Los Charros de Rancho Maldonado, an Antelope Valley group.
Lake Los Angeles resident, community volunteer and journalist Shirley Harriman was honored as an Amigo Honorable and rode in the second vehicle in the parade behind the grand marshal.
Cinco de Mayo commemorates the May 5, 1862 victory of Mexican troops over a larger French army at Puebla, Mexico, during Napoleon III’s invasion of Mexico over unpaid debts. Lake Los Angeles’s parade was started 26 years ago by Lake Los Angeles resident Manuel Magana and Latinos Americanos en Accion.
