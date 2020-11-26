SAN FRANCISCO — A man suspected in the fatal stabbings of two people and the wounding of three others at a San Jose homeless shelter has a history of domestic violence and had been deported at least three times, officials said Wednesday.
Fernando Jesus Lopez, 32, was on probation in San Joaquin County for felony domestic violence and was wanted in Santa Clara County on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge when he allegedly stabbed five people Sunday at Grace Baptist Church, San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.
After his arrest in June in Santa Clara County, a judge released Lopez although he had violated the conditions of his five-year probation out of the San Joaquin County and Santa Clara County had received a detention request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Garcia said.
Garcia said the deaths were preventable and pointed to the county’s so-called sanctuary law that limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
