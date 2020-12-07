From Victoria Yeager's Twitter page:
Chuck Yeager
@GenChuckYeager
Fr @VictoriaYeage11
It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.
Pick up the Antelope Valley Press on Wednesday to read more.
